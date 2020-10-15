The tension between the central government and the Community of Madrid has transformed the way in which the Ministry of Health reports on the coronavirus pandemic. The usual appearances in which the director of emergencies, Fernando Simón, reviewed the latest data with his leisurely and informative speech have now become one more play of the game – or war – open between both Administrations.

Minister Salvador Illa (PSOE) has taken advantage of this Tuesday – which has replaced the one that should have been held yesterday, Monday, a holiday throughout Spain – to answer the press conference that the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz, had just held Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

“You don’t play with public health. We do not want people in the ICU ”, Illa summarized in the face of the accusations of popular leaders, who have accused the central government of punishing the capital of Spain for political reasons and have requested the lifting of the state of alarm considering that Community indicators, which today have dropped from 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, no longer meet the criteria set last week by Health.

“It is necessary to act in a sanitary key”, insisted the minister, who has made it clear that in his opinion – and against that of those responsible for Madrid – to lower than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is not a good situation at all. “Measures must be taken from 60 cases,” Illa wanted to illustrate, who has also made it clear that above 250 cases the situation is very delicate.

The draft of the agreement presented by Health at the failed Interterritorial Council last week —and advanced by EL PAÍS— pointed to these figures: “An incidence rate above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants can be considered a high risk indicator of uncontrolled transmission in the affected territory ”.

Fernando Simón, for his part, recalled that the values ​​with which last week it was tried to reach an agreement with all the communities to set more severe restrictions —incidence of more than 500 cases, positivity of 10% and 35% of the ICU beds occupied by covid patients – were established “in an exceptional situation” and that in reality the desirable and “usual ones are far below”.

Illa has also launched a veiled accusation against the Community of Madrid on account of the PCR carried out in this region, highlighting that they have fallen by 40%. “This worries me,” said the minister, after hinting that the introduction of antigen tests – which also diagnose positive cases – might not justify all this decline. The result of performing fewer CRP tests is to diagnose fewer cases and, therefore, a decrease in incidence.

The minister has also put on the table the mobility data achieved this bridge with the state of alarm. 269,000 vehicles have left the Community of Madrid, 46% less than a year ago. By train, the fall has been 78% —from 102,000 to 24,700 passengers— and by plane, 83% —from 177,000 to 29,000—.

For the rest, the data released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health does not provide many keys to assess the evolution of the pandemic, beyond a certain stabilization in many indicators that is probably due to the bridge holidays.

New diagnoses reported in the last 24 hours amount to 7,118 and deaths to 80, figures significantly lower than in recent days. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days amounts to 263 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, admissions to the ICU in the last week have been 164 and deaths in the same period of time 406. The three indicators do not show great changes compared to the last days.

“They continue to be very high incidences”, highlighted the director of health emergencies, Fernando Simón, who added that, despite this, “there is great variability between communities”, in line with what he has reiterated in his last appearances .

The situation has worsened in some of the best indicators that had so far, such as Asturias, while Madrid has already had a week with decreases in hospital admissions and cumulative incidence. Navarra is now the community with the highest incidence (756 cases), while the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community are the only ones that remain below 100.

The indicators that do present slight worsening of the situation are that of positivity, whose national average has risen in the previous seven days from 10% to 11%, and that of the total beds of the National Health System occupied by coronavirus patients, which has jumped from 8.3% of the total to 9.8% (just over 11,000 patients). The number of ICU places occupied in Spain as a whole, 1,595 admitted, has also grown in the last few hours, although more slowly (from 18.2% to 18.8%).

Back to the basic zone system

After the press conference of the president of the Community of Madrid and the subsequent one of the Minister of Health, both administrations saw each other in a meeting. Sources familiar with the meeting assure that the central government has promised not to request the validation of the state of alarm and that therefore it will decline within 15 days from its entry into force. For its part, the Government of the Community of Madrid undertakes to draft a health order that replaces the state of alarm, informs Manuel Viejo.

The Ministry of Health assures that they have “returned to defend” the system of basic areas: “In 24 hours we can issue an order to return to that system that works instead of confining by municipalities, which also increases the mobility of those areas with more incidence. The Ministry maintains the state of alarm for political reasons ”, points out a spokesman for the council.

The rule approved by the Ministry of Health affected 10 municipalities in the Community of Madrid with more than 100,000 inhabitants and a cumulative incidence of 500 cases. The data, according to the Community, indicate that nine of the 10 municipalities are already below this ratio, as the accumulated incidence decreases. They are Alcalá de Henares (312), Torrejón de Ardoz (362), Móstoles (379), Leganés (400), Alcobendas (402), Alcorcón (411), Fuenlabrada (457), Madrid (460), and Getafe (461) , according to the latest epidemiological bulletin, published this Tuesday.

“The only one that is above 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is Parla, with a cumulative incidence of 657,” says a spokesman for the Ministry. They also affirm that seven municipalities are “below 500 cases in the last 5 days: Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Torrejón”. And Madrid capital, they add, “tomorrow will be the fifth consecutive day with an accumulated incidence below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the same way, 16 of the 21 districts of Madrid Capital are below this parameter of the 500 cases ”.

