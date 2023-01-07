The PSC will not give in and is willing to take the negotiation of budgets with the Government to the limit. Salvador Illa, first secretary of the Catalan Socialists, stated this morning in Premià de Mar (Barcelona) that Pere Aragonès’ Executive either accepts the entire proposed agreement, which he calls minimal, or they will not support their budgets. “I don’t like to talk about everything or nothing or wanting to impose, but this is the position and the PSC has little more to say,” said the also head of the opposition, who has asked himself what is the point of supporting the accounts of a Government that he does not want to decide anything due to electoral issues and that he hides his head “under the wing” in allusion to rejecting the promotion of large infrastructures. “Enough! Things are faced ”, he said visibly annoyed.

After participating in some pre-election events in support of two mayors in Premià de Mar and Vilassar (Barcelona), Illa has stressed that her proposal cannot be waived. The document, presented on the 28th, focuses on two axes: economic prosperity and social protection. Negotiations have run aground on large projects that generate undeniable ideological discomfort in ERC: the expansion of El Prat airport (parked in August 2021 due to discrepancies between Junts and ERC); the new Ronda del Vallès, and imposed the recreation center of the Hard Rock Café, next to Port Aventura, (Tarragona), pending final approval by the Government. ERC defends that these large infrastructures must be negotiated outside of the budgets.

“What is the point of a budget not taking advantage of the possibilities of public investment that the Government offers us?” Illa asked in reference to the investment in El Prat, the improvement of Rodalies with the Renfe contract-program or the Ronda Norte which, he stressed, “we have been demanding for 40 years.” In a clear criticism of Aragonès, Illa has stated that it is enough to “hide your head under your wing” and postpone decisions because they are “uncomfortable”. “Now because they are the municipal ones, then the general ones or now the Government has broken down.” Governing is making decisions. And these projects can be done very well and have the support of the affected municipalities and the Parliament ”, he has settled.

Illa’s forceful message contrasts with the public position of the Government that she defends – the Minister of Economy Natàlia Mas said on Thursday that it was a matter of days – that the agreement with the Socialists is practically done, having agreed on 147 measures and an investment of 5,000 million . The Executive qualifies that the negotiation is still pending because the PSC demands 5,000 million more investment and those large projects. The Socialists deny the figures. In any case, the situation forces Aragonès to balance a puzzle every day more complex: Junts, like the socialists, supports these big projects but at the same time his ex-partner wants a slight tax reform incompatible with En Comú Pódem.

With a weak parliamentary majority of 33 seats, Aragonès only has the additional support of the eight deputies of the commons and inevitably needs PSC (33) or Junts (31) to reach an absolute majority (68 seats). The two great forces have warned that they will present an amendment to the entirety if the Government approves the budget project in the Consell Executiu and processes it in Parliament without prior agreements. After recalling that ERC resisted negotiating with the PSC until the end, Illa has avoided accepting that if an agreement is not reached, the legislature could remain up in the air and that in any case it is the responsibility of Aragonès to seek support, remembering that there are more forces with those to negotiate, including Junts, with which ERC governed until October.

