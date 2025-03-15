From the next year, three -year -old children who go to school in Catalonia could begin to receive sexual formations. The Parliament has approved a motion, to which ABC has had access, to implement in the 2025-2026 course «the … Comprehensive sex education as Curriculum in Infant, Primary and Secondary». The political will of the Generalitat does not house with the doctrine that, subtle, set the last education law known as Celaá Law. In the standard approved by the Socialists in 2020 the incorporation of affective-sexual education was mentioned from high schoolwhen students are between 12 and 13 years old. This is: ten years after what now seeks to implement Illa.

In the text approved in the Parliament, it was also proposed to go beyond the ‘Coedú’t’ program that, as ABC said, ended up arriving at court to teach masturbating children from 3 years. Among the materials of ‘Coedúca’t’ Aimed at the students of the second cycle of Infant Education (from 3 to 5 years), a workshop was listed for Teach children of these ages to masturbate. In another material aimed at third and fourth secondary school students, the Plan promoted by the Government advised students, for example, on how to practice oral or masturbating sex, and indicates that abortion is legal and free.

The motion went ahead with the votes in favor ofL PSC of Salvador Illa, Junts, ERC, Comuns and the CUP. In addition to bringing sex education to the earliest ages, the text advocates to create a curriculum in which “body, gender, sexual and reproductive sovereignty of children and adolescents is implemented.”

«To give sexual education to 3 -year -old children I do not tolerate it. I can’t, I’m sorry. It seems to me nauseabundo and sinister » Alejandro Fernández PP of Catalonia

The document is also advocated that “body knowledge and the construction of pleasure” are “fundamental elements in sexual and reproductive rights to eradicate sexual and gender violence of the life of children and adolescents.” Another of the lines that the Generalitat wants to follow has to do with facilitating a «True sexual education beyond the strictly biological»as well as provide information and knowledge “about our body, the menstrual cycle and on the different product options for the rule and its ecological impact.”

The popular in Catalonia have not taken long to react. «To give sexual education to 3 -year -old children I do not tolerate it. I can’t, I’m sorry. It seems to me nauseabundo and sinister. Children are not from the state or government. Children are from their families. And when they temporarily deliver them to the educational system it is for them to acquire useful knowledge for their life, not to be stolen from their childhood», Lamented the leader of the popular in the community, Alejandro Fernández. Illa, on the other hand, replied that Fernández had taken a wrong path in his speech and alerted against the “serious problem of pornography and violence” that, in his words, sees necessary to fight teaching and “coeducando.”

Before the avalanche of criticism that the opposition has addressed to the president of the Generalitat, Illa asked that “Do not frivolize” With sex education in schools, and assured that he was going to guide “From what professionals say”. «All education that can occur in any field is adapted to the situation, the age and maturation process of each child. And with this I will guide myself for what professionals and technicians say, ”he said.