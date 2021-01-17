After the appearance on Saturday and the growing criticism about the tightening of sanitary measures that many communities are asking for in the face of the increase in cases, Salvador Illa has indicated in an interview with The country of this Sunday, that lhe autonomies “have sufficient legal tools” to face the third wave that we are suffering in Spain. And is that several regions have already asked the Government to review the curfew in order to advance their entry before 10pm.

In fact, Castilla y Léon has already imposed it at 8pm, while Galicia even raised the possibility of establishing it at 6pm. All this in the middle of a debate on home confinement that the same autonomous communities – together with others in Spain – ask the Government to bend the curve of this third wave. However, Health doesn’t even consider it, especially after overcoming a second wave of infections without this home confinement. “The autonomies can already decree what other countries call confinement”, insisted the Minister of Health in his interview.

For the moment, and given the situation we live in, The data that most worries Health is the occupation of ICUs throughout the country. The numbers continue to trend upward and even the minister admits that “it costs a lot” for the occupation to fall, however “At the moment, home confinement is not necessary” in Spain, At the same time, it ensures that our country’s state of alarm “has worked” since it was established last November and until next May.

And it is that this decision has given the autonomous communities the tools and sufficient power to face the pandemic according to the needs requested by each of the regions: mobility restrictions, curfew, closure of hotels or the leisure sector …

Vaccination in Spain

With more than 768,000 doses administered, Salvador Illa has been satisfied with the work done since the first dose was put in Spain, on December 27. Not a month after this first step towards the end, the minister indicates that vaccination is going “reasonably well”, although this Monday will arrive less doses than usual with the aim of Pzifer accelerating its production process.

“The week of January 25, the forecast is to receive the doses that were committed”, Illa assures, indicating that the lack of vaccinations this week will be compensated with his arrival at the end of the month. “In this first trimester we will receive all of the doses that we had committed, and in the second quarter the doses will be increased with the additional purchases that Europe has made and in which Spain has participated, “he explained.

Administration of the second dose

“The objective we have is to end this week with the administration of the first dose in nursing homes for the elderly and Monday start with the second “, indicated the minister, although already this Sunday they havehe first second doses in some residences in Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia, one of the autonomous communities at the forefront of the vaccination campaign – 86% of the doses received have already been administered, according to the latest data, registered last Friday, January 15-.

In addition, already on Saturday he admitted that, the intention of Health, is that “between now and summer” of 2021, Spain has been able to administer the second dose to 70% of the population, achieving herd immunity -although with some sanitary measures in place-. The minister assures that “the vaccination rate is optimal” and that Spain is the ninth country in the European Union with more vaccines administered, according to his data.