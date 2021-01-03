“The PSC is betting hard to win the elections in Catalonia. And the only ones who can beat the PSC are Republican Esquerra. We already did it twice last year ”. This is how the ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, reacted on Twitter when it was known that the socialist candidate for the Generalitat would be the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and not Miquel Iceta, as everyone assumed.

The note is not an isolated opinion; reflects an opinion extended in the independence movement on the political upheaval that the appointment of Illa has caused and hence the electoral expectations attributed to him by secessionism. “These elections will have to choose between Esquerra and the PSC,” wrote Oriol Junqueras, president of ERC, the party to which the polls give victory on February 14. “We are the only guarantee to avoid a tripatito with the PSC, which no longer hides its anti-Catalanism”, reacted Albert Batet, president in the last legislature of the parliamentary group of Junts per Catalunya, which is on Esquerra’s heels in the polls.

The shaking of the Illa effect It begins with the PSC itself, which has kept the sketches it had prepared with the slogan “Catalonia needs a change” and Iceta’s image in its memory chest or paper container. Now the message turns into a virtue the reproach of the independence movement to the Minister of Health for abandoning that portfolio. “Illa returns, Catalonia returns,” says the slogan of the PSC, although it has never been in the forefront of Catalan politics, beyond his position as secretary of party organization. In that position, he signed Government agreements with Catalunya en Comú Podem (Barcelona City Council), Junts (Barcelona Provincial Council), Esquerra and the CUP (Sant Cugat del Vallès City Council) or with Citizens (Sant Vicenç dels Horts City Council, where Junqueras was mayor).

Illa’s candidacy also allows the PSC to avoid in campaign the dilemma “independence yes or no” that always bothers the party. That the socialists do not defend secession does not align them with the PP and Ciudadanos on the political solution for the Catalan situation, as secessionism often accuses them. The strategy of the PSC in the campaign involves claiming as a priority the management of the final phase of the fight against the pandemic, and there are few voices more authorized than Illa’s to have an opinion in a debate that cannot be avoided. Another priority of the Catalan socialists, also difficult to question, is the way out of the economic crisis, in which the socialists will be able to show the management of the coalition government, and finally the “reunion” between Catalans. The movements in favor of the pardon and the modification in the Penal Code of the crime of sedition, promoted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, are also cards that the PSC will be able to play.

Junts per Catalunya, the umpteenth mutation of what was Convergència, has recovered with the appointment of the minister the speech that Jordi Pujol’s party already devised three decades ago. “This confirms that the PSC is still the PSOE,” wrote the effective candidate Laura Borràs on Twitter, because the Junts list is headed by Carles Puigdemont, fled from justice in Belgium. Despite being a sovereign party, the PSC currently feels very comfortable with that comparison, unlike what would have happened in another time, due to its full identification with the Government of Pedro Sánchez from which its candidate in Catalonia comes.

He Illa effectFurthermore, it has overshadowed the signing by the PP of the former head of the opposition, Lorena Roldán (Citizens). The electoral collapse of this party that the polls predict will benefit those of Pablo Casado. Roldán’s surprise party change was intended to increase this transfer of votes, but the candidacy of the Minister of Health may also mitigate this effect for the benefit of the PSC. Illa has launched to capture that voter who in 2017 mobilized to support Inés Arrimadas at the polls and nothing better for this than to use Castilian without complexes in campaign slogans and advertising spots.

It seems very difficult for the electoral turnaround to be such as to give victory to the PSC, but no one questions that the arrival of Illa has shaken the political debate in Catalonia until February 14.