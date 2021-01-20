The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured before the controversy generated by the vaccination of the Minister of Health of the Region of Murcia, Manuel Villegas, that if a political position must be sanctioned for not complying with the vaccination plan, the autonomous communities should be in charge respective.

This was stated at a press conference after the celebration of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System after being asked by journalists whether the Executive will undertake any type of sanction after skipping the established plan.

Illa added that the guarantee that this does not happen “are the controls” that are being carried out in the Covid registry to ensure that the vaccines are administered according to the vaccination plan, as well as the “responsibility of all.”

He insisted that this plan is not from the Ministry, but has been “agreed to by everyone” and assured that everyone who wants will be vaccinated, even though it cannot be carried out immediately.

On Villegas, he explained that during these months in charge of the Murcian Health Ministry “he has collaborated very well.” “It seems to me that he himself has communicated the details this afternoon and I refer to the same,” he added.