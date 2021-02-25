The former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insists on claiming the presidency of the Generalitat and the Parliament and this morning has proposed as a candidate for the presidency of the Catalan Chamber the Socialist deputy Eva Granados. The PSC leader was the director of Illa’s campaign and was number 2 for Barcelona. “There is a majority of the left and of change”, Salvador Illa has pointed out, and the presidency of the Parliament, he pointed out, must fall to the Socialists, as the winners of the elections. A presidency that must serve, as he has proclaimed, to “open a new time”, and for the Parliament to stop “making frivolities.”

The former Minister of Health chaired this morning the first meeting of the socialist parliamentary group that emerged from the 14-F elections. Illa keeps the pulse. While the independentistas are accelerating the talks to form a government, which could be a coalition between ERC and Junts with the CUP from within or from without, the socialist candidate continues with his intention to run as an alternative candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat. The Socialists have met with the commons for the moment, but they have no support to run for the presidency. Illa has insisted on forming an executive with the commons and working on the rest of the supports. “The change has come and is irreversible,” he assured. “We have to lead that change, insist on formulas that are unsuccessful and that divide, there is no way,” he pointed out about a new secessionist government. “We have the legitimacy and moral obligation to present ourselves for the investiture,” he concluded. His intention is to move forward, but in order to present a candidacy for the presidency of the Generalitat, it is necessary to receive the order of the president of the Chamber and the president of the Chamber that ERC, Junts and the CUP agree on, it will hardly allow Illa to opt for the election. But Illa does not want him to pass her on like Inés Arrimadas, who also won the elections, and did not even try to run for office.

The former minister, in any case, keeps the flame alive and puts pressure on the independentists. The presidency of the Catalan Chamber has become the first great battle of the beginning of the legislature. Ten days after the elections and two weeks before the deadline for the election of the Parliamentary table, there are three candidate parties to preside over the autonomous hemicycle: the PSC, the CUP and the Junts. JxCat considers that it corresponds, if it reaches an agreement with ERC and the presidency of the Generalitat falls to Pere Aragonès. But the CUP is also running for office, which can make talks between the three pro-independence groups difficult. The anti-capitalists have not yet made the decision on whether they want to be part of the table and whether they want to enter the Government, which would be a novelty since they have never been involved in governance until now. Junts is watching Laura Borràs. He could opt for the vice-presidency of the Generalitat, for the presidency of the Parliament or to lead the parliamentary group. Esquerra, however, does not rule out that the presidency of the hemicycle falls to the anti-capitalists, which has annoyed the post-convergents. “The presidency of the Parliament is part of the negotiation process” of investiture pacts with the CUP, Oriol Junqueras, in Catalunya Ràdio, assured this morning.