ERC and the PSC have engaged in a struggle and almost a race to appear as the benchmark force after the February 14 elections, in which they were tied for the first position in number of seats. The same day ERC announced that initiate contacts to start a negotiation To form a government, the socialist candidate, Salvador Illa, announced that he had completed a “round of calls” with all the parties that obtained parliamentary representation, except Vox, to “announce” that he will present his candidacy for the presidency of the Generalitat.

“The change has come and the Socialists will make it possible,” said the former Minister of Health. Illa is not guaranteed a sufficient majority to win an investiture vote. In fact after the telephone round It did not specify if it has any support. The commons and Citizens could endorse him, but it would be far from the absolute majority required in the first round or the simple majority required in the second round. It would need the support of Junts or ERC and this possibility is implausible today.

Pressure element



Despite the difficulties, Illa does not give up being presidential. His intention is a Government like that of Pedro Sánchez, composed of socialists and commons, with external supports. He does not want it to happen as with Inés Arrimadas, who won the 2017 elections and resigned almost at the first of the exchange to seek alliances for the vote.

The independence movement has an absolute majority, but Illa’s option is an element of pressure in the negotiations of the sovereignists. The Parliament has set March 12 as the deadline for the election of the president of the Catalan Chamber. If JxCat and ERC agree who will replace Roger Torrent –in principle it would be a leader of the Junts–, Illa’s options, winner of the elections in number of votes, they will be over. Because the one who proposes a candidate for investiture is the president of the Catalan Chamber after a round of contacts with the groups. It is not enough to run, we must guarantee a majority, which the former minister does not have.

Esquerra has also shown a hurry to close a Government, among other reasons to block the way to the former minister and frustrate his plan to attempt an investiture.