The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, chairs the meeting of the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee held this Monday at the Palacio de la Moncloa. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / EFE

The Government opens to advance the curfew before the range allowed in the alarm decree – between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. – in the face of the trickle of communities, not only the PP, who demand it alarmed by the brutal increase in contagions and fear of health collapse. The decision will be made on Wednesday, when the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias, who are most responsible for managing the crisis, hear the official position of all the communities on this matter in the Inter-territorial Council of Health.

But the Executive has decided to open itself to this possibility with a very clear condition: that there is consensus and guarantees on the part of the PP that it will support in Congress the modification of the decree of the state of alarm that the technicians of the Executive consider essential since it is a limitation of fundamental rights.

The Government wants to avoid at all costs a new political clash in Congress, a harsh debate, and see the need to seek support if the PP finally decides to abstain, as it did in the current six-month extension, or vote against, as it did in May.

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, appears at a press conference on January 13, 2021. On video, her statements to Onda Cero. PHOTO: R. RUBIO / EUROPA PRESS | VIDEO: WAVE ZERO

“[El adelanto del toque de queda] It was raised in the last council by three communities. In the next council we can adopt this decision, but always with consensus. Because together we advance more, in a decentralized state like ours, ”said Darias in Onda Cero. “We are always open to listening and improving the tools, but doing it well, with the maximum guarantees, all together,” concluded Illa in La Sexta. The message was clear: it will only be done with consensus.

A clear majority of autonomies seems in favor of opening the possibility of advancing the curfew, although the Government sees serious discrepancies within the PP, because while Castilla y León has advanced it at 20.00, Madrid has left it at 23.00, when the incidence is not very far off – 911 this Monday in Castilla y León compared to 790 in Madrid, and on Friday they were tied.

The management of the coronavirus crisis has a surface of technical decisions and epidemiological analyzes of the evolution of the pandemic that lead to decisions endorsed by technicians. But it has also been crossed by a political background in which the enormous mistrust between the PSOE and the PP stands out, the two parties that govern the vast majority of the autonomies in Spain and that, therefore, in some way co-govern the crisis in a quasi-federal country.

That battle reached the highest level in May, when the PP voted against the extensions of the state of alarm and demanded the Executive to leave the management in the hands of the autonomies. The Government of Pedro Sánchez then made a fundamental political decision: it would leave the de-escalation and the successive crises in the hands of the communities, as demanded not only by the PP but also by the PNV, ERC and other groups. And La Moncloa has not changed one iota. The weight of the crisis is now in the autonomies, and the state of alarm gives them an enormous margin to make decisions. In fact, in Health they believe that even without advancing the curfew they still have a lot of margin, because they can close shops, bars and restaurants whenever they want, which would limit movement without the need to adjust the state of alarm. But they have to bear the cost of that decision, very controversial between merchants and hoteliers.

This tension between the Government and the PP explains that a relatively simple issue to resolve, such as advancing the curfew, has become a matter of maximum tension that has even led to a judicial dispute with a government appeal before the Supreme Court against Castilla y León for bringing it forward at 8:00 p.m. This decision has been taken more for a technical than a political issue: the Executive cannot let something that affects fundamental rights be done without a legal shell. But Illa avoided the shock and pointed out that while the Supreme Court resolves it is necessary to obey what the Board has decided, this is a curfew at 8:00 p.m.

The Supreme Court will begin to study the resource this Tuesday. But the decision, in any case, will not be quick, unless the court decides to inadvertently reject the Executive. If, as provided by the sources consulted, the Supreme Court agrees to process the appeal, the magistrates must decide whether to provisionally suspend the advance of the curfew while they resolve on the merits of the matter, as requested by the Government.

To do this, the Supreme Court must first hear the arguments of Castilla y León, which will have 10 days to present arguments. That is, the high court will not rule on the precautionary suspension until, at least, the end of next week or the beginning of the following week. By then, it is foreseeable that there will already be an agreement to modify the decree of the state of alarm and everything is resolved. Or not, because the antecedents demonstrate the enormous capacity of Spanish politics to complicate something that seems very simple.

Almost all communities want to be able to decide When the policy of the supreme leaders of the parties and the most visible forums goes to the intermediate, the autonomic one, the positions on the advance of the curfew are blurred. Thus, while the Ministry of Health doubts whether to allow it, neither internally nor between communities (Ceuta and Melilla included) there is almost debate. The exception is Madrid, the only one, along with parts of the Canary Islands, where there may still be people on the street at 23.00. The others either start the curfew at 22.00 or are about to enter that time slot. From a review of the 19 territories, only La Rioja, Navarra and Asturias do not directly express themselves as supporters of the fact that nighttime restrictions can start earlier. Catalonia does not say if it would impose it, but it wants to have the tool available. The Basque Country has stated that it would like to have the option of decreeing it at 8:00 p.m. and even at 6:00 p.m. The latter was what the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said last Friday, when it was learned that Castilla y León made the decision to declare the state of alarm at 8:00 p.m. Melilla has already said that as soon as possible it will advance it (the city has closed non-essential establishments from 7:00 p.m.). Murcia and Andalusia have requested permission to follow in the footsteps of Castilla y León. For the vast majority of counselors, there are compelling health reasons. Only since last Wednesday, the Spanish incidence rate has risen from almost 200 points, 492.28 to 689.47, 40%. Information on Emilio de Benito.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease