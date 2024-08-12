Catalan President Salvador Illa will meet the timetable he has long dreamed of and his government will take office today at the Palau de la Generalitat. The new executive, with 16 ministries, two more than Pere Aragonès’ government had, will be made up, on the one hand, of a large group of PSC deputies and, on the other, of independents and moderate pro-independence supporters. Illa has long expressed his idea of ​​designing a cross-party cabinet and, in addition to betting on two ERC cadres, he has made a nod to the ex-convergent world with the signing of Miquel Sàmper, former Junts councillor, as head of Business and Employment, and that of Ramon Espadaler, former CiU councillor and PSC deputy since 2017, as head of Justice and Democratic Quality. With the aim of sending a message to Europe of stability and the end of the process, Illa has incorporated Jaume Duch, until now spokesman for the European Parliament, as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The cases of Samper and Espadaler are noticeably different. A 58-year-old lawyer, the former was a CiU candidate for mayor of Terrassa in the 2015 elections and was appointed Interior Minister by former President Quim Torra. His time in the Government was not exactly peaceful. He always wanted to recover, without success, Major José Luis Trapero. He is currently the lawyer for the former Minister and MP Lluís Puig Gordi, who is awaiting amnesty. Months ago, Sàmper tore up his Junts membership card. His arrival in the Government is a relative surprise: he attended some of Illa’s events during the last election campaign.

Espadaler was an advisor (Environment) to Jordi Pujol and Artur Mas (Interior) and experienced the breakup of Unió during the procés. The Christian Democratic Party split into two: an independentist faction (Demòcrates) and a confederal one (Units per Avançar) opposed to unilateralism. It was Miquel Iceta who wanted to establish a stable alliance with this sector of Catalanism to capture this orphaned vote. The relationship between PSC and Units per Avançar has been maintained over time.

Deputy Sílvia Paneque, in a plenary session of the Parliament. In the foreground, Salvador Illa. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The two additions sparked an angry reaction from Junts. Jordi Turull, secretary general, posted this message on X: “There is a profile of politicians who play the stock market at every moment and move to the side of whoever they think is more valuable. And they are not moved by political convictions. And in this Government there are more than one and two,” he said. Miquel Buch, former Junts councillor, the first beneficiary of the amnesty law, posted a photograph of the painting The Kiss of Judas on the internet.

Illa had already demonstrated during the campaign his strategy of widening the seams of the PSC to secure centrality. The socialists have been nourished in recent years by former Ciudadanos officials and Illa did not mind mentioning Jordi Pujol in the electoral race as the author of the first transformation of Catalonia in the last century. Later, he revealed his good relationship with the lawyer Miquel Roca, a historic former leader of CiU, with whom he was photographed walking through some gardens also during the campaign.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The gestures have also extended to Esquerra. Illa has always praised the work of Natàlia Garriga, the former Minister of Culture of Aragonès, with whom he had prepared a National Pact for Language in defence of Catalan, which was left in the air after the election call. The socialist had planned that language policy would depend on the Presidency, but ERC demanded that he accept its proposal to create a new Department during the investiture negotiations. Francesc Xavier Vila, Secretary of Language Policy, which depended on Culture, will become the first minister in the branch. And Sonia Hernández, until now Director General of Cultural Heritage, will be the new minister in the area.

Half of the Government will be in the hands of PSC officials. Albert Dalmau, until now manager of the Barcelona City Council, will be the new Minister of the Presidency. Illa has rewarded a good number of deputies from his parliamentary group. The deputy Sílvia Paneque, who won the municipal elections in Girona but was displaced by an independence pact, will be the Government spokesperson and head of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition. She was key to negotiating the policies against drought. The list of socialist ministers is completed by Alícia Romero (Economy and Finance); Núria Parlon (Interior and Public Security); Esther Niubó (Education and Vocational Training) and Òscar Ordeig (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food). The former mayor of Badia del Vallès will take charge of Equality and Feminism and the deputy mayor of the Tarragona City Council Bernardo Álvarez will take charge of the newly created Sports department.

Jaume Duch Guillot, spokesperson and Director General of Communications of the European Parliament, in an archive image. Santi Burgos

The Executive has incorporated four independents: Mónica Martínez, who was the Government’s Secretary of Inclusion, will be in charge of Social Rights and Inclusion; the former manager of the Hospital del Mar, Olga Pané, of Health; the bioengineer Núria Montserrat of Research and Universities and Duch, who is very critical of the procés, of the EU and Foreign Action. Maintaining this portfolio was a demand of ERC and now the question remains as to how the signing will fit in. Illa’s bet is a clear nod to the European institutions to visualise that order has returned to Catalonia.

Those who have expressed their doubts from the start have been the Comuns. David Cid, their spokesman in the Parliament, warned on Rac1 that the Minister of the Presidency comes from a “very conservative” PSC that can put obstacles to the reduction of the number of cruise ships included in the investiture pact. The Government, with a majority of women – 9 women against 7 men – faces a bigger question: whether it will remain in place over time or will be subject to changes if Illa opens the doors of his cabinet to Comuns and ERC to give solidity to the legislature from which he cannot lose a single vote as he has the 68 exact votes of the absolute majority.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter