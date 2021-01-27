Salvador Illa has done today delivery of the Health portfolio to his successor, Carolina Darias, like someone who gives a gift. “I think,” he said, “that you are going to enjoy yourself; It is a doubtless task but also grateful because what better could there be than to take care of the health of the citizens ”.

The new minister takes office with the data of the coronavirus epidemic runaway, contagions affecting 1% of the population each week, 47 large cities with accumulated incidents in 14 days of more than 1,000 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants and the UCIS with an occupancy of 40%. To this are added some communities almost on the warpath due to the refusal of the hitherto minister to modify the state of alarm approved in October to advance the curfew time or decree house confinements. But everything indicates that there will be no changes in government strategy.

“I will follow the path outlined”, said Darias, in fact, in his first speech, at the headquarters of the Ministry as the new head of Health. Canarian politics has been convinced, like its predecessor, that the virus will end up defeated. “We have a state strategy, we have coordination with the autonomies – he has argued – and the vaccination process underway, which is long and complex but is planned according to risk criteria to which we all owe ourselves without exception.”

Darias has remarked that the fight against the pandemic is going to be “a war without truce” and has remarked that it is necessary to consolidate a new “culture of prevention and care.” He has promised the regional governments “dialogue and cooperation” but has also warned: “We have to make a new collective effort.”