Salvador Illa has defended, without ambiguity and warning the judges, the legislative reform that the PSOE registered in Congress on Friday and that, if approved, would limit popular accusation in judicial processes in such a way that the cases of alleged corruption that now involving Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, would be void. The leader of the PSC and president of the Generalitat of Catalonia has asked the judges, this Saturday, after the opposition expressed by all the associations of the judiciary to the socialist initiative, to respect the decision of the Legislative Power. “Everyone must respect the procedures, we have to respect the procedures of the Judicial Branch, but the Judicial Branch must also respect the procedures of the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch,” said Illa, during her political intervention at the National Council of the PSC that is being held this Saturday. The first secretary of the Catalan socialists has specified that the legislative initiative of the PSOE, which will reform the Judiciary, has the objective of “preventing falsehoods and lies from wanting to dehumanize and exploiting Justice to engage in politics.” Related News standard If Feijóo describes the initiative promoted by the PSOE against the judges as a “law of impunity for the socialist family” Emilio V. Escudero The opposition sees it as “indecent” and “symbolic” that this initiative is promoted on the day in which Maduro intends to remain in power. The PSC thus aligns itself with the PSOE, without fissures and encouraging an institutional clash between the Judicial and Legislative Powers, the latter with the support of the Executive of which It is part of the PSC itself. Illa has been clear and emphatic in defending that the socialists plan to go to the end with the legislative reform, which the judges defined, after knowing the text, as created “for specific cases”, with “names and surnames.” “And so much that we can do this and so much that we have the right,” Illa stated in her speech open to the press and for which she received applause from the members of the National Council. Along these lines, ensuring that the socialists “do not “they insult or disrespect” rivals, he has made a defense of “good government”, which is the one practiced by himself in the Generalitat and Sánchez in Moncloa, as opposed to the “screams”, “swinging of the steering wheel” and “populisms.” For Illa, who has reiterated that the PSC complies with all its pacts and investiture agreements, in reference to the one signed with ERC so that the Generalitat enjoys an economic agreement, it is “time to think and reflect, plan, dialogue, decide and execute.” And he added that it is “time to tell the truth and fight against falsehoods and lies, it is time to fight against misinformation, against the discredit of institutions, the dehumanization of the rival” and this “it requires tenacity, perseverance, patience, perseverance, courage…”. A moment in history, “historic and very accelerated”, in his opinion, in which it is time to confront politicians like Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, whom he has accused of wanting to practice “uninhibited expansionism violating basic principles of international law.

#Illa #Gómez #reform #popular #accusation