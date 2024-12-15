The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illahas mourned the death this Saturday of the founder of Mango, Isak Andicand has expressed that “it leaves a indelible mark“in the Catalan and global fashion sector.

“Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and project it to the world“Illa highlighted in a message on her X account.

Andic died this Saturday at noon at the age of 71 after falling down a ravine in the Salnitre Caves in Collbató (Barcelona), as reported.

Furthermore, sources from the textile company claim that the businessman, who was accompanied by his son and his wife, slipped on one of the paths and fell from a great height.

After notifying the emergency services and the Catalan police, around 12:45 p.m., citizen security patrols, Generalitat Bombers, SEM and mountain units were mobilized, which finally They have removed the lifeless body of the victim.