The Catalan president, Salvador Illa, will open his agenda for this legislature with a symbolic visit to the headquarters of the Mossos d’Esquadra, in Sabadell (Barcelona) to give his support to the force at a time when it is shaken after failing in its attempt to arrest former president Carles Puigdemont. Illa will go accompanied by the Minister of the Interior and Security, Núria Parlon, to give them support and to learn, in the words of the spokesperson and Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, Sílvia Paneque, “first-hand about the concerns and needs that may exist.” The Government, which held its first meeting on Tuesday, maintains its commitment to appoint Major Josep Lluís Trapero as head of the police.

In his first press conference as spokesperson for the Catalan Government, Paneque has asked for more time so that the appointments can be made. Everything points to Parlon being the one to jointly announce all the changes that she will make in the leadership of the Catalan police in the coming days. He also did not want to repeat the version given by the former advisor Joan Ignasi Elena about Puigdemont nor about whether they really Mossos They rejected the help offered by the Ministry of the Interior to arrest thexpresident. “We will not make any assessments on what is being tried in court,” she said. After the visit to the barracks, the minister will meet with the unions and Illa will make an institutional statement.

Moreno and Gibert, General Secretaries of Social Rights and Business and Employment Salvador Illa has appointed two deputies from the parliamentary group as number two in the ministries of Social Rights and Immersion and Business and Employment. Raúl Moreno, deputy spokesman for the socialist group in the Parliament, will occupy the general secretary of the ministry, which will be headed by Mónica Martínez Bravo. “I am opening a new stage as the general secretary of Social Rights and Inclusion of the Government. A new stimulating challenge that I take on with humility, determination and a desire to serve the citizens,” he said on the social network X. The deputy Pol Gibert will occupy the General Secretary of Business and Employment, which will be headed by the minister Miquel Sàmper. “We will contribute our strength and experience to promote the third great transformation of Catalonia,” he said on the same social network. The former deputy Jordi Tarradas will be the number two in the ministry of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition.

With this significant visit, the first of his mandate, Illa wants to send a clear message that security will be at the heart of his political action along with those of a social nature. The Government has approved two strategic decisions and two appointments that will be key in his mandate: a commissioner for the law on the rehabilitation of neighbourhoods, which will be led by the former deputy mayor of Barcelona City Council Carles Martí, and has ratified Pere Macias, appointed by Pere Aragonès’ Government, in the position of commissioner for Rodalies, one of the cornerstones of the legislature and which will begin to be implemented from next year. Martí was number two in the Council during the mandate of Mayor Jordi Hereu and resigned after the “no” vote in the citizen consultation he organised to have the tram run along the Diagonal. Macias, a former Convergent deputy, has expressed his support for Puigdemont on social media.

“With the neighbourhood law we want to keep the neighbourhoods decent, safe and improve the quality of life,” said Paneque, reiterating the municipalist vocation of the Government, pointing out that its objective is to dismantle one by one the “populisms” of the extreme right. The neighbourhood law was approved by the Tripartite and the Government has the objective of modifying and updating it. The minister has not specified what economic endowment will be managed. Paneque has signed the Government’s commitment to Rodalies by maintaining that it is a vital issue for citizens. “It has to work excellently and it is, in addition, a piece to decarbonise Catalonia with sustainable mobility,” said Paneque.

Paneque has reiterated the Executive’s commitment to promoting the unique financing model to improve the financing currently received by Catalonia while maintaining solidarity with the rest of Spain. “The improvement cannot go against the interests of any other community,” he said. Before taking a few days off, Illa will meet with all the councillors to set the roadmap for the Government, which will hold a meeting to share the strategy at the Poblet Monastery where the archives of Josep Tarradellas, its political reference, are deposited.

In fact, this morning the president He has given each member of his government a copy of his investiture speech and another of the one Tarradellas made on October 24, 1977. The Executive will not meet again until August 27, when it will approve the majority of appointments. At that meeting, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Alícia Romero, will present a report that will determine whether they can use the basis of the failed 2024 budgets for the next fiscal year.

