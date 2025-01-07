The Government of the Generalitat will establish a working group that will be in charge of developing a program of actions in 2025 to “remember” the 50 years since the death of the dictator Francisco Franco, As reported this Tuesday by the regional spokesperson, Silvia Paneque, at the press conference after the weekly meeting of Salvador Illa’s executive. In this way, Illa joins the initiative of Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, who wants to turn this anniversary into a reason to distance himself from the PP, a party that has announced that it will not attend the events called by the Executive.

The Illa government has decided, Ep report, that in this working group there will be representatives from all the departments of the Generalitat to ensure a diverse perspective and effective coordination and, in addition, Collaboration with social and cultural agents will be promoted such as city councils, universities and memorial entities.

The objective of this working group is to carry out a program of activities throughout Catalonia during the year 2025, which will include exhibitions, educational and pedagogical activities, talks and colloquiums to analyze the Franco dictatorship, the anti-fascist opposition and the path to democracy.

Paneque, also Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, has advanced that there is already a specific activity that is “designed and intended to carry out in this first half of 2025, the inauguration of the Campo de la Bota memorial”, which is scheduled to be completed before this summer. And he added that it is a monument “in a space where what we want to remember precisely is the need to preserve these shared values ​​and democratic memory.”









Asked if the Catalan Government will invite Felipe VI to these events, the spokesperson responded that they have not yet been designed and that, therefore, You cannot say “who will be invited and who will not.” But he has not ruled out activities outside the community. Illa aims to take stock of history and raise awareness about the importance of preserving anti-Franco memory and highlight that there are dangers that pose a threat to democracy, freedoms and rights, such as the rise of social and political forces of an authoritarian nature.

This working group will be assigned to the Ministry of Justice and Democratic Quality and headed by the General Directorate of Democratic Memory and the Democratic Memorial and aims to be integrated into a global participatory action of the Catalan Government in line with the promotion of a similar initiative by Sánchez’s socialist Executive.