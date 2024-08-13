On the left, the new Minister for the European Union and External Action, Jaume Duch, shaking hands with the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, during the inauguration. ANDREU DALMAU (EFE)

The appointment is the message. The hiring of Jaume Duch, the new Minister of the European Union and External Action of the Generalitat —and until last Sunday Director General of Communication of the European Parliament— by Salvador Illa clearly indicates the objective: to give back to Catalonia the space it lost before the European institutions during the processBrussels has always been a priority for the presidents of the Generalitat, from Jordi Pujol to Pere Aragonès. But things have gone very wrong for the Generalitat in the EU since former president Artur Mas set the stage for the processIn recent years, Aragonès (ERC) has tried to regain his voice in Brussels: he travelled to the community capital and was received by several commissioners. However, the appointment of Duch, with extensive experience in the community arenas, indicates a clear intention to take a step forward in this field.

Sources close to the new president of the Generalitat clearly admit that Duch intends to prioritise Catalonia’s role in Europe and “return” to that relationship that Barcelona had carefully maintained since autonomy was restored, which had seriously deteriorated since the arrival of the unilateral independence process. Illa himself has pointed this out without hesitation at the inauguration of the new councillors by placing the relationship “of the Catalan nation in the shared public space that is Spain, the plurinational Spain” together with “the relationship in the shared public space that is Europe, with a federal horizon”.

For his part, the new minister has highlighted “his many years of experience in Brussels, in the European Parliament” in the transfer of portfolios. “Many things can be done very well,” said Duch alongside his predecessor, Meritxell Serret, who asked him to “continue the foreign action policies, with a clear commitment to being an active, proactive and reliable partner within the framework of the European institutions.”

The new Catalan president has always pointed to Brussels as one of the political stages in which to be present. He has visited the community capital every year since 2021, that is, since he has been head of the opposition and leader of the Catalan socialists. On these trips, he met with commissioners – for example, Paolo Gentiloni, of Economy and Finance, and Thierry Breton, of the Internal Market -, ambassadors, parliamentarians. There was always room, in addition, for a meeting with the director general of Communication of the European Parliament, whom he has now chosen to lead Catalan diplomacy. There are also those who remember that, within this task of caring for European relations, Illa visited António Costa at the end of 2022 and that The PSC awarded the former Portuguese Prime Minister, who is now going to be President of the European Council, in February of this yearThat is, shortly after resigning and when it seemed that his political career was over.

The Catalan official with the “highest rank”

The agenda for these trips was prepared by the PSC MEP and now Vice-President of the European Parliament, Javi López, who does not hesitate to point out that Duch’s appointment shows a “European vocation”. In addition, this member of the PSC executive highlights the signing of the person who until now was “the highest-ranking Catalan official in the European institutions”.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The task of the new Minister of the European Union and Foreign Affairs will be to return to Catalonia “the technical conversation in Brussels, from which it had disappeared,” analyses Juan Pablo García-Berdoy, who was the ambassador representing Spain before the European institutions for most of the years of the process. “The ability to defend [los intereses de Cataluña] had been greatly affected by the processes“, says the diplomat, now head of the European Public Affairs area at the LLYC consultancy, who believes that the new minister has the ability to recover, “from orthodoxy and seriousness”, the ground that the autonomous community may have lost and “gain that natural space for Catalonia.”

Another of the people consulted for this article defines Duch as someone “institutional, it is difficult to find someone who is more so.” In these words, there is a clear reference to the position contrary to the process He has been the Director General of Communications of the European Parliament in recent years. He also emphasises that he is a highly recognised person, with the necessary experience and knowledge of the Union’s institutions to carry out the task entrusted to him, which will not lack the recognition of Catalan in the institutions.

The new minister’s boss, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, is of the same opinion: “Catalonia has gained a respected expert on foreign and EU policy,” the Maltese conservative wrote on social network X on Sunday evening.

The care with which the Generalitat always treated its relationship with Brussels is demonstrated by the fact that the first body with which Pujol’s regional government developed its foreign action was called Patronat Català Pro Europa, created in 1982. It was an organ with which it indirectly tried to develop a task that at that time did not have the direct protection of the first Statute of Autonomy. Other concepts that were much talked about in the past also reflect this, such as the four regions that were called the four European engines, which included Lombardy, Baden-Wurtenberg, Rhone-Alps and Catalonia, which signed a cooperation agreement in September 1988.

But this decades-long activity deteriorated when unilateral independence policies began. Mas’s second government already began to have problems arranging high-level meetings. In July 2015, his last meeting with a representative of the European Executive took place. And, subsequently, neither Carles Puigdemont nor Joaquim Torra were received by European commissioners. The thaw came seven years later with Aragonès: first with the visit to Barcelona of the current Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritas Schinas in June 2022 and then with the Republican’s trips to Brussels, in October of that same year and January of this year 2024.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter