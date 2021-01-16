The autonomies press but the Government asks for calm and time. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, gave this Saturday one of lime and another of sand to the regional executives, who see how the figures are skyrocketing after Christmas and the measures adopted, some of them after the holidays, do not finish supplying effect. Thus, the minister opened to review the schedules contemplated in the curfew, but instead closed the door to a new home confinement, like the one that half the world had to endure from March of last year and like the one that some have reissued countries, such as the United Kingdom.

Illa appeared yesterday from the Government Delegation in Catalonia a day after the clamor of a good part of autonomic executives, who demand changes in the state of alarm to be able to approve more severe restrictions. The pandemic has run rampant again. The third wave is registering record numbers of infections, more than 40,000 in the last registry reported by the Ministry of Health last Friday, and hospital pressure does not stop growing.

There are about 20,000 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and about 3,000 people in ICUs. The pandemic has gotten out of control after Christmas and the regional administrations again step on the accelerator in taking more drastic measures because they understand that with the tools provided by the state of alarm they do not have enough. Some governments go further, and Andalusia, Castilla y León, Murcia or Asturias have asked the Executive of Pedro Sánchez to put home confinement on the table again. Ciudadanos supports this claim and calls for a “smart lockdown.” The PP, for now, is silent. Organizations of health professionals are also pressing in this regard.

Illa, for the moment, does not want to hear about locking people up in their houses like in March. “We do not contemplate a home confinement,” he said.

His argument is that it was not necessary to confine the population to defeat the second wave and it will not be for this third. The total closure guarantees the containment of the virus, but has economic, social and mental health consequences. Illa acknowledged in any case that the figures today are “very worrying”, with an incidence of 575 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that is increasing. “We know how to bend this third curve,” said the minister.

Before waiting for the Government to authorize the total closure, some autonomies such as Galicia, Castilla y León, Andalusia or La Rioja have demanded and recommended their population to self-define. It is not only a question of whether the measure is more or less effective, but it involves political and legal difficulties for the Government, since a new population closure would have to be approved by the Government and then validated by Congress.

Curfew



Illa, on the other hand, did open up to review the schedules contemplated in the state of alarm curfew, and also in favor of the adoption of additional measures, always with “legal coverage”, that serve and are “effective” to bend the third wave. “We continue listening” to the regional governments, he said. But he warned that if “new measures” must be adopted, the forum to study it will be like the inter-territorial council up to now. “If it is necessary to review the time slot of the curfew, we will talk with the autonomous communities,” he said. Castilla y León, for example, has already approved bringing the curfew forward to 8 o’clock in the afternoon and Andalusia and Aragón claim it from the central Executive, which warns that the curfew that contemplates the state of alarm is from 10 to 12.

The minister was more optimistic about the vaccination strategy. “It’s working,” he said. According to their figures, 70% of the doses supplied by pharmaceutical companies have been administered, and in their opinion, the “cruising speed” has already been achieved in the vaccination rate, with 90,000 people a day.

The objective, he insisted, is still that 70% of the population is vaccinated in the summer and in the short term that there are more vaccinated than infected. In the coming days, he announced, the Government will announce the new groups to receive vaccines after the first health sector and the largest in residences. He also advanced that tomorrow begins the administration of the second dose to those who were already vaccinated in the first instance.