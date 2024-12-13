He president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, defended this Friday during his speech at the Conference of Presidents unique financing for Catalonia. Furthermore, regarding the solidarity role of the region, he has warned that he will not accept “lessons of solidarity from those who practice fiscal lack of solidarity.” Sources close to the Catalan president have highlighted that he has requested “solidarity financing with the rest of Spain” and has battered loyalty, dialogue and cooperation between institutions and administrations.

On the other hand, he highlighted the housing program that the Catalan Executive has promoted. In fact, he has assured that “it is the most ambitious in Spain. Regarding immigration, he has claimed Catalonia as a “welcome land.”

Finally, he has proposed that the next Conference of Presidents be held in Barcelona: “You will not find the Government of Catalonia in the clash and confrontation“.

