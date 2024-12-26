Illa de Arousa (Pontevedra) will create public housing and a park on the land seized from Marcial Dorado

The City Council of A Illa de Arousa (Pontevedra) will acquire, through the National Plan on Drugs, several lands seized from Marcial Dorado and which will be used for the creation of public housing and a public park.

This was explained this Thursday by the mayor of the town, Luis Arosa, together with the subdelegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Abel Losada, who have traveled to one of the lands located on Avenida da Ponte, as reported by Europa Press.

The land, which is developable, consists of almost 3,000 square meters and the City Council is studying the construction of public housing, together “with other administrations.”

In this sense, Arosa has detailed that he “sent three letters” to the Xunta to be able to discuss this type of construction. “They don’t welcome this City Council at all,” the mayor lamented.

Likewise, the council acquired over 3,000 square meters of land in the O Outeiro area and which will be used for the creation of a public park.

To these plots, there is also another in the Testos area, which will be used to calculate the land necessary to build a municipal sports pavilion.

For his part, Abel Losada has highlighted that the acquisition of these plots has “two important consequences.” On the one hand, housing policy “can perfectly be a municipal policy.”

“It was seen how the Xunta until practically this year was, literally, on a sit-down strike on housing issues and we see how the city councils are capable of directing these processes,” Losada stressed.

Another factor, Losada has considered, has to do with “a double concept” of justice: “the social and the poetic.” “These plots belonged to Marcial Dorado, a well-known drug trafficker, who we all knew in Galicia. Well, it seems that not everyone, but practically everyone,” he stated, in reference to the relationship that Dorado and the current president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, maintained for years.

These lands, he continued, “represent without a doubt” the benefits of an “absolutely criminal policy” that “devastated, for decades, all of Galicia and this area of ​​O Salnés.”