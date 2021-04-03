The former Minister of Health and leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, has supported this Saturday the PSOE candidate for the elections to the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, in a pre-election ceremony in which charged harshly against the “unfair” sanitary measures applied by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP). “It has been more focused on attacking the Government of Spain than on protecting Madrid and its citizens when it was most needed,” he said.

In his speech, in which he served as the main claim, Illa equated Díaz Ayuso with the independence movement. «It is the fanaticism, it is the spectacle. I don’t need to tell you where all this leads, “he criticized, before stating that the tension -” which I know well in Catalonia “- is beginning to set in in Madrid. “A government that is not interested in management, that expels its partners and makes us go to the polls out of pure partisanship,” he insisted.

For his part, Gabilondo, who stands for the third time as a socialist candidate in Madrid, has based its campaign on three axes. The first involves “avoiding the government of Colón,” in reference to a possible agreement between PP and Vox; the second is “a ‘no’ to extremisms”; and the third, a commitment to “a serious government to govern seriously.”

Gabilondo also criticized the health measures of Díaz Ayuso and focused specifically on the vaccination protocols in the region, which this Easter have been maintained at the Isabel Zendal Hospital, built specifically for the pandemic, and at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium., while health centers were closed on public holidays. A situation that he has labeled “unsustainable.” «We should vaccinate as a priority in our health centers. We are talking about people in a situation of special vulnerability ”, he defended, referring to the age groups formed by those over 65 years of age.