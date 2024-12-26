Illa claims the “fraternity that unites people and territories” in his first Christmas message as president

Salvador Illa delivered this Thursday the traditional Christmas speech of the president of the Generalitat with a plea in favor of fraternity. A value that, the president has said, is the “foundation of any society, country and democracy” and that “unites people and territories.” With this defense, Illa has continued one of the ideas that his Government repeats, for unity between Catalans and with the whole of Spain.

“Fraternity between family members, brotherhood between neighbors, brotherhood between territories,” Illa claimed in her debut Christmas message, not even half a year since the investiture. “That is why it is important that we reinforce what we share. That is why it is important that we experience our diversity as a wealth,” he insisted.

The traditional Christmas message from the presidents of the Generalitat, which is customarily broadcast on December 26, on the Catalan holiday of Sant Esteve, has historically been an ideal occasion for different political leaders to raise their demands, especially during the process.

Salvador Illa, however, wanted to show an inflection in this sense, with a speech with hardly any appeals to any of the specific projects of his Executive. Furthermore, after several years in which Pere Aragonès had chosen to offer his speech from iconic places linked to current events, Illa has now returned to the Gothic gallery of the Palau de la Generalitat, one of the most institutional places in the Government headquarters. .

The president has called for a Catalonia “on the side of hope” and optimistic about the future. “History shows us that Catalonia has advanced more when it has trusted itself,” he said. And also a more united society because, he stressed, more progress is made when “hopes, efforts and optimism” are shared.

Much of the intervention has been aimed at defending peace, with references to Gaza, Syria and Ukraine. “It is necessary that we remain firm in the defense of peace and dialogue, as we have always done,” he assured.

A peace that Illa has also claimed in everyday life. “Peace is being able to sleep at home with your people and get up the next day to go to work,” he noted, and then sent a “warm hug” to the Valencian citizens “who are fighting so hard to recover normality after the tragedy experienced by Dana.”

Illa also remembered the workers, both public servants and staff who work during the holidays. “I am convinced that 2025 will be a year of new hope. Hopes that we would like to see translated and that we must ensure that they translate into a better life for everyone,” he added.