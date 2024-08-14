The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has shown this Wednesday his unconditional support for the Mossos d’Esquadra after the fiasco caused by the failed arrest of former president Carles Puigdemont and has promised to keep the regional police away from “political confrontation”. In his first act in office, Illa visited Egara, the central complex of the Mossos in Sabadell (Barcelona), where he confirmed the announcement that the staff (currently made up of more than 18,000 agents) will be expanded to 22,000 by 2030.

In an institutional message lasting just three minutes, during which there was no opportunity to ask questions, Illa presented the Mossos as a synthesis of the priorities of his newly inaugurated Government: the improvement of public services and, in particular, of public safety. “For us, security is a progressive policy and it must be guaranteed in every corner of the territory,” said the official. presidentwho chose a police station for his debut; in contrast, his predecessor Pere Aragonès made his first visit to a hospital to announce a programme on mental health.

The visit to Egara is not only explained by the fact that security is one of the obsessions of the new Government, but also by the critical situation in which the Mossos have been since August 8. After seven years on the run, Carles Puigdemont returned to Catalonia aware that he was under a national arrest warrant issued by Judge Pablo Llarena, who is keeping him prosecuted for embezzlement in the process. The Catalan police designed an operation with more than 600 agents around the Parliament to guarantee the investiture session – which was held without incident and made Illa the president— and, at the same time, Puigdemont’s arrest. This was not possible because, after speaking to thousands of people on a stage at the Arc de Triomf, in the heart of Barcelona, ​​the Junts leader fled in a car with the prior advice, supposedly, of three Catalan police officers.

The failed arrest of Puigdemont left the force in a state of total discredit. The words of the head of the Mossos, Eduard Sallent, and the outgoing councillor, Joan Ignasi Elena (ERC), who blamed Puigdemont for not having kept his promise to go to Parliament for the investiture, did not help to lift it from the canvas. Illa has avoided any comment on the operation or on the subsequent political reaction, and has tried to instill morale in the force by showering praise on him. “Being mosso It is a way of life, behind a shield there are people helping people. We Catalans are proud of our police force.”

Illa has made explicit the Government’s support for the force. “We have a good police force, but I want to be clear: things can always be done better,” he said without explicitly referring to the fiasco to arrest Puigdemont. president He believes that the political noise that has accompanied the Mossos in the last decade, unable to escape the ups and downs of the processhas not helped them. And he has committed to “guarantee the conditions” for the agents to carry out their functions independently. “It is necessary that they can carry out their work away from political confrontation,” he said. Illa has asked to “generate mutual trust” between the Government and the Mossos.

What the president It has not been clarified who will be in charge of the new stage beyond the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon. During the election campaign, Illa announced that he would appoint the major Josep Lluís Trapero as the director general of the police. Trapero has already been the head (police chief, not political chief as he will probably be on this occasion) of the force on two occasions: he was dismissed after the referendum of 1-O in application of article 155 of the Constitution and, barely a year after his reinstatement, he was ousted again, this time at the hands of Esquerra Republicana. The Government has not yet announced his appointment nor how the structure of a force whose confidence is undermined, after years mired in instability due to constant changes in leadership, will remain.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Salvador Illa greets Councillor Núria Parlon and the current police director, Pere Ferrer (left), during the visit. Quique Garcia (EFE)

Silence on reports to the judge

Upon his arrival at Egara, around eleven in the morning, Illa greeted the current leadership of the force and spoke, among others, with its top official, Eduard Sallent, who, if Trapero becomes director general, has his days numbered due to the notable differences between the two. Sallent also has the task of answering Judge Llarena, who has asked both the Ministry of the Interior and the Department of the Interior for explanations about who was responsible for the operation that failed to arrest Puigdemont. The Government has already responded and has stated, in its report, that it offered help to the Mossos, but that they rejected it. This Wednesday, in an interview on the program Public Mirror Speaking on Antena 3, the Minister of Transport, Oscar Puente, has insisted on passing the buck and blaming the Government. “Puigdemont appeared in Barcelona and was surrounded by Mossos and there was no arrest (…) The Government has no responsibility for this escape, it is the direct responsibility of the Generalitat of Catalonia.”

In a strictly institutional intervention, Illa has avoided assessing these issues and has ratified, as he had done in his investiture speech, that the workforce will be expanded to 22,000 agents by 2030. After the “private visit” with the leadership, Illa has also met with the police unions. president He stressed their importance in the new stage and invited them to share their impressions on the direction of the body in a brief meeting, lasting just a few minutes.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter