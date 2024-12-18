Illa asks Marlaska for the Mossos to assume powers in ports and airports

The Mossos d’Esquadra will not only not lose competitions during this term, but they will win them. That has been the main argument of the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, this Wednesday in Parliament, where he appeared pushed by the opposition to explain the integration of the National Police and Civil Guard in the 112 coordination service. A measure that Illa has defended but has countered with the announcement of a new security board at the beginning of next year, where he will demand from the Ministry of the Interior that the Mossos assume powers in ports and airports.

The announcement comes in the midst of controversy over the last security meeting, where everything was prepared for this transfer of powers to take place that ultimately did not take place. The Mossos have been preparing the marine deployment for years and already took over the surveillance of these transport infrastructures last October, during the time of the Copa América sailing in Barcelona.

“Conseller Elena and ERC worked hard to ensure that the Mossos assumed responsibility for ports and airports,” recalled Illa, who acknowledged that his Government found this folder practically resolved. “I was waiting for a ratification, an agreement in this sense,” said Illa, which is why he assured that the security meeting that he will convene next January should be the definitive moment of the transfer.

With increased competition as a banner, Illa has argued that the opposition therefore has no reason to fear for the continuity of the Mossos as a comprehensive policy and “main security instrument” in Catalonia, he said. Now, the head of the Government has also defended that steps must be taken to improve relations with the rest of the bodies.

“Mossos d’Esquadra is a comprehensive police force, but coordinating with other bodies and security forces,” Illa defended. “I don’t want to find that due to faulty coordination someone is put at risk,” he added.