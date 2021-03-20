He wants to guarantee that the full investiture of the new president of the Generalitat is held on March 26 at the latest Salvador Illa. / Archive

The PSC candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has insisted to the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, to convene “urgently” the representatives of the groups of the parliamentary arch to guarantee that the full investiture of the new president of the Generalitat next March 26 at the latest, he said.

He has asked for it in statements to the media this Saturday after visiting the Barcelona neighborhoods of Torre Baró and Ciutat Merdiana, where he affirms that he has been able to “verify the problems of real Catalonia: the need to continue protecting health, to reactivate the economy and to leave no one behind.

In his opinion, to achieve these objectives it is necessary “a Government in full functions”, and he has reiterated his intention to run as a candidate for investiture because he is the representative of the political force with the most votes in the Catalan elections of 14F.