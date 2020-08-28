The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, reported this Friday that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products has authorized the first clinical trial in Spain of a vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine, whose technical name is AD26 COV2 S, has been developed by the Belgian company Jansen, and will carry out phase 2 of its trials in Germany and Belgium as well as in Spain. The ministry has authorized the clinical trial in three health centers in the country, La Paz Hospital and La Princesa Hospital, in Madrid, and the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital, in Santander. The 190 volunteers who will participate in the test will be healthy people divided into two groups, first those who are between 18 and 55 years old, and later those over 65 years old.

“Our country is proud to be able to participate in this test, and it is recognition of our investigative capacity and the National Health System ”, assured the Minister of Health, adding that phase 1 of the human tests of the prototype developed by Jansen It was held in the States and Belgium, with 1,045 people who received it, and with very satisfactory results. The tests will attempt to determine the different amounts of antigen that it will be necessary to calibrate or if it is necessary to administer one or two doses. Still not known how long the trial will take to complete, although it is likely to last a few months, and then phase 3 will come.

Illa also recalled that Spain hopes to receive the first doses of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca by the end of December as part of the European Vaccine Strategy. The minister has shown his conviction that Spain you will have access to several quality vaccines in the coming months, and praised the efforts of the scientific and pharmaceutical community to find the remedy against COVID-19.

September 15, application deadline

Likewise, the Minister of Health has referred to the Radar COVID tracing app, which has already been downloaded by 2.7 million people throughout Spain, and which, since August 20, has been launched in test mode in six autonomous communities, Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria, Extremadura, Castilla y León and the Canary Islands, while another four, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Murcia and Navarra will do so soon. September 15th is the date on which the implementation of this application is expected to be general.