The president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, has reported this Wednesday that at the beginning of 2025 it will call a new meeting of the Security Board so that the Mossos d’Esquadra assume the powers of the ports and airports of the community, for which the Civil Guard and the National Police of these infrastructures. Just a few days ago, after the last meeting of the Security Board on December 5, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, He assured that this transfer was not on the table, despite the fact that police sources confirmed that the issue was agreed upon.

It was this Wednesday, thirteen days after the denial, during the forced appearance in Parliament by the opposition, when Illa confirmed that the transfer to the regional police “it was only pending ratification,” that it was not signed on December 5 at the Security Board meeting, but that the transfer will be made in a few weeks. “We will convene a Security Board at the beginning of the year so that the Mossos d’Esquadra assume responsibility in the ports and airports,” said the president of the Generalitat during his parliamentary intervention.

Illa, who has defended that “the protection and security of citizens” is “a left-wing policy” and that, therefore, his government will guarantee protection, security and “order, in the sense of respect for the framework of coexistence embodied in laws”, he gave an account of the agreements signed at the Security Board on December 5, recalling that the Ministry of the Interior of Núria Parlon (PSC) Since the Generalitat took office, it has held around twenty meetings of local security boards and has assured that it will always defend the highest levels of powers for the regional police, will not interfere in their work and will ensure “coordination” of the Mossos d’Esquadra with others. police forces.

We demand that the Mossos d’Esquadra cos assume competencies in ports and airports. While I remained president of the Generalitat, I did not allow the lack of coordination between things and security forces to jeopardize the security of the citizens of Catalonia.#TheGovernOfTothom pic.twitter.com/04XuNnh5nJ — Salvador Illa Roca (@salvadorilla) December 18, 2024

After carrying out a review of the criminal situation in the community (“we are facing the criminal recovery since the pandemic,” he confirmed), as was done at the meeting on December 5, Illa has detailed the agreements that have been reached. signed between the Generalitat and the Ministry of the Interior. “The main agreement was to create a commission with the Ministry of Finance to increase the strength of the Mossos to 25,000,” the regional president insisted. without specifying deadlines or budget. It also went black on white to improve coordination with rural agents and include the Mossos in different police forums against money laundering and defense of human rights.









But the political core of the meeting and for which the pro-independence parties and Sumar asked for, and obtained, their parliamentary appearance was the incorporation of the Civil Guard and the National Police, within their powers, in the 112 emergency system to improve the coordination. Illa has indicated that this agreement had been in the works for some time, that is, with executives from ERC and Junts, a matter revealed this week by the newspaper ‘Ara’. That is to say, it has been done, “in the line of developing agreements of previous governments and improve the service to the citizens of Catalonia. Illa has reiterated on several occasions that this new situation has been worked on for some time with “previous governments” and, he added, it is a red line, security: “I do not want to find myself facing a misfortune due to poor coordination.”

In addition to the issue of 112, an issue with which she clashes with Junts and ERC, Illa has given a step forward in the demands of the independentists and has confirmed that the Civil Guard and the National Police will leave the ports and airports in the security task that they carried out until now. It will be the Mossos that will assume this responsibility and for this purpose a meeting of the Security Board will be called, with the Ministry of the Interior, to close the transfer. «It was only pending ratification. “We will convene a Security Board at the beginning of the year so that the Mossos d’Esquadra assume responsibility in ports and airports.” Just thirteen days ago, Marlaska assured that the issue was not on the table and Parlon that the Generalitat could not assume more powers if the Mossos staff was not increased.