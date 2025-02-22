The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, intervenes in the National Consell of Republicans

This Saturday’s meeting is the first official meeting that both leaders have made since Junqueras won the presidency of ERC in the internal party of the party

02/22/2025



Updated at 11: 31h.





The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illaand the president of ERC, Oriol Junquerasmeet this Saturday at 12 noon at the Palau de la Generalitat, in Barcelona, ​​in a meeting that will be behind closed doors.

As reported on Saturday, the Government in a statement, to the meeting can only access graphic media and are not planned to make public statements.

This Saturday’s meeting is the First official encounter that both leaders make Since Junqueras won the presidency of ERC in the internal Congress of the party last December, and coincides with the same day that the Republicans gather their National Consell.