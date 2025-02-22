Illa and Junqueras meet in the Generalitat in a “cordiality climate” to address bilateral commissions

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, and that of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, have met this Saturday at noon at the Palau de la Generalitat, where they have addressed economic and infrastructure issues that will be discussed in the bilateral commissions.

This is the first public meeting between the two leaders since Illa is president and since the election of Junqueras as the new ERC leader last December. Sources from the Catalan Executive have underlined the “Cordiality Climate” with which the meeting has been held and that “in a key week for the interests of Catalonia”, with the call on Monday of the Bilateral State Commission -Generalitat and the Mixed Transfers Commission.

In an X message after the meeting at the Palau de la Generalitat, President Illa stressed that the meeting with Junqueras has been “cordial” and that they have “addressed issues of interest to the whole of the citizenship of Catalonia”.

Before the meeting, Junqueras has assured that areas such as Cercanías, Language or Financing “will have decisive moments” in the “next days and hours.” This has been assured this Saturday in his speech before the National Council of the Party, hours before the meeting at the Palau.

Junqueras has defended the decisive role that its formation has when making Catalan and Spanish governments advance, before a week marked by bilateral commissions