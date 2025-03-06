He President De la Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has met on Wednesday with the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, to “analyze the ‘hub’ of innovation that is developing Catalonia to be an economic growth engine“. Government sources have pointed out that both” have coincided with the importance of betting on Innovation and new technologies“

During their meeting at the Palau de la Generalitat, they have also opted to “promote greater strategic autonomy of Europe in this area.” From the Catalan executive they defend that Catalonia is one of the most innovative regions in Europe And he leads the attraction of investments in the technological sector in Spain, he feels the third region of Western Europe by generating occupation linked to technologies.

Body has been on Wednesday in Barcelona and visited the Mobile World Congress 2025, which is held from Monday to Thursday at the Montjuïc enclosure in Fira in Barcelona.