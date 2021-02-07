Salvador Illa marks his character starting with his feet. His socks, striped business blue oxford, attract attention but in moderation. The 54-year-old former Minister of Health returns to his homeland with one goal: to reach the presidency of the Generalitat in the February 14 elections, although he says he does not want to achieve it at any cost.

Question. Propose a plan for reconciliation. Would the best solution be a government between independence and constitutionalists?

Answer. No, I believe that the solution passes through a government that works for the reunion, and independence is divisive. Catalan society is joined by seeking those specific issues that concern Catalans, such as the fight against covid and the recovery of the economy.

P. Is the right to decide divisive?

R. As a way to achieve independence, yes. Catalonia decides every time it goes to vote.

P. What red lines would you mark in an agreement with ERC?

R. Regarding the governance of Catalonia, I cannot share a project with those who defend independence as the solution, because this has divided Catalan society. I propose to speak to find concrete agreements. My project is incompatible with those who defend independence.

P. In their program they remind the independence movement that if they want to continue with their project, they need two thirds of the Catalan Parliament. It would not be unreasonable for there to be a majority in favor of the self-determination referendum, adding Junts, ERC, CUP and their government partners in Spain, the common ones. How would the PSC react?

R. It’s crazy. A referendum of self-determination has no place in the Constitution. I want to turn the page to 10 years that have divided society. The meeting point is to live together again and accept that there is a majority that does not want independence. Accept that you should not look for gadgets and artifacts that divide society. A referendum is crazy and does not have support in Catalan society.

P. How will you convince those who went to independence?

R. There is a majority of people in Catalonia, socialists, but also other people who are not, who want to turn the page, who have seen that this leads nowhere. That trivializing the rule of law leads to confusion, confrontation, and suffering.

I am Catalan, Spanish and European; and I do not accept democracy lessons “

P. The pro-independence leaders consider that you represent an authoritarian state. Oriol Junqueras, leader of ERC, insists on asking that they dare to look him in the eye. Will you look him in the eye?

R. I look everyone in the eye, and I don’t know if everyone can look at me. I am not responsible for what has happened to anyone who is going through difficult times. They will be responsible for their actions. I am Catalan on all four sides, Spanish and European. And I am a democrat, and I do not accept lessons in democracy from anyone. Spain is an established democracy, and not recognizing this is literally wanting to live in another world. And so it goes. I respect those who have independence as a project, they have the right to defend it, indeed, if they did not have it, I would work so that they could defend it, but they do not have the right to skip the framework of coexistence.

P. He insists that there has been a social division as a result of the independence race.

R. In my family we have maintained relationships well; With some friends, yes, and it has been painful.

P. If you lose, but a few votes can make you president, will you accept anything?

R. I do not want to be president At whatever price. I want to win the elections. If I win, I will stand for the inauguration, but my goal is not to win at any price. My goal is to present this majority that wants to open a new time. If these conditions are not met, I am not interested.

P. If Vox voted for you in an investiture, would you thank you for your sense of State, as the Government has done for its support of European funds?

The Government has the obligation that the elections take place normally

R. Vox wants to put me in jail. What generates many doubts in me, and which is very revealing, is that highly structured parties vote against 140,000 million reaching Spain in six years. This is what I ask PDeCAT, Junts, ERC, PP and Cs. Do they want or do they not want 140,000 million to arrive to reactivate the economy and that nobody is left behind? And if they want it, why do they vote no?

P. The PSC was the only party that wanted to keep the 14-F. There are thousands of people who do not want to participate. Who will be responsible if infections occur?

R. There are elections because the independence government has failed. Quim Torra said a year ago that the legislature was exhausted. By mandate of our Statute of autonomy, not of any judge, they were convened automatically, with the endorsement of the Parliament. Isn’t voting a fundamental right? We can go buy bread, take our children to school, but vote, no. The obligation that the elections take place with all normality belongs to the Government. Are we experiencing something exceptional? In Portugal they have done it, in the United States they have done it.

P. Will we have a good summer?

R. We will have a much better summer than the last. There will be 70% of the Spanish and European citizens vaccinated. This will not allow us to forget about the pandemic, far from it, we will have to continue to take some precautions, but we will be in a completely different stage.