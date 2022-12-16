It was Sinisa Mihajlovic who made Gigio Donnarumma make his professional debut at the age of just 16: the goalkeeper’s touching farewell

The sign that Sinisa Mihajlovic he will leave in the world in football and in all the people who have had the honor and pleasure of having him alongside him, he is indelible. To understand this, just read one of the many messages of condolence that are filling the web in these hours, that of Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was the coach who launched the goalkeeper of the Italian national team into football that matters to him, when he was only 16 years old.

In the early hours of this afternoon, one arrived news which froze the blood in the veins of anyone who is passionate about sport in Italy and beyond. Sinisa Mihajlovic, former footballer and coach, after three years of hard battle against a particularly aggressive form of leukemia, gave up at just 53 years old.

His parents took care of making the sad announcement family members. His wife Arianna over all 5 of his children, who remained by his side until the end supporting him.

Leader on the pitch and in life, once he hung up his boots it took him very little to choose what would have been his second career, that is to say trainer.

In the 2015-2016 season Mihajlovic led the Milan and there was a very particular moment that marked the career of what is now the starting goalkeeper of the Italian national football team, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma’s message for Sinisa Mihajlovic

It was 25 October 2015 and Sinisa, then coach of Milan, chose to send a “boy” from only 16 years old. For that choice he received criticism and the company itself, then chaired by Silvio Berlusconi, wanted explanations about it.

The Serbian coach went straight on his way and in the end, it can be said that he was absolutely right. Since that young man was called Gianluigi Donnarumma and today he is one of the strongest goalkeepers in the worldowner of the current European champion national team.

Donnarumma obviously didn’t never forgotten what Sinisa meant to him and his teachings.

Today, having heard the sad news of his passing, the goalkeeper was tra the first to post a condolence post for his mentor, for the one who believed in him from the beginning.