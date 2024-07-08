An entire community is in shock over the death of Laura Salvatori: the 43-year-old passed away due to complications from a congenital disease
He was called Laura Salvatori the woman of just 43 years old who yesterday, after a long and exhausting fight with a congenital disease, over 20 operations and two heart transplants, passed away forever. An entire community, that of the small town of Tagliacozzo, in the hinterland of Abruzzo, is shocked by this dramatic news.
Even though fate placed her in front of an obstacle that in the end turned out to be truly insurmountable, Laura Salvatori, 43 years old Originally from Abruzzo, she has always tried to live life to the fullest. After graduating from the scientific high school in Avezzano and graduating from Sapienza University in Rome, she began working as a consultant in the management of a communications company. She had always been linked to the convent of San Francesco and was part of the OFS, in addition to actively participating in the numerous activities of her municipality.
A congenital disease then forced her to concentrate on treatment. As the mayor of Cut the cod Vincenzo Giovagnorio, had to undergo a lot of 22 interventionsincluding three open-heart surgeries. Last May 19th he underwent a first transplant at the Niguarda in Milan, but the organ inexplicably did not leave and on June 12th it therefore received a new heart. Initially things seemed to be going well, but in a short time the situation worsened. Until yesterday, when the 43-year-old passed away forever.
Countless and heartbreaking are the messages of condolence that have filled the web, but even more moving is a message that Laura herself, some time ago, shortly before entering intensive care, wrote to her husband Pietro Guidajournalist and founder of local newspapers AbruzzoLive And MarsicaLive. These were his words:
I tell you the truth, I am afraid of suffering again and I am very afraid of dying, but not because I am afraid of Heaven but because I love life, so very much. God is the Lord of life.. I would like to get out of here for a little sun on my skin, I would like to open these sealed windows and breathe air, I would like to drink a shweps with ice and they forbid me, or take a walk in the green with Oscar, but then I force myself because I think: what is all this compared to heaven?
