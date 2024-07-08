He was called Laura Salvatori the woman of just 43 years old who yesterday, after a long and exhausting fight with a congenital disease, over 20 operations and two heart transplants, passed away forever. An entire community, that of the small town of Tagliacozzo, in the hinterland of Abruzzo, is shocked by this dramatic news.

Even though fate placed her in front of an obstacle that in the end turned out to be truly insurmountable, Laura Salvatori, 43 years old Originally from Abruzzo, she has always tried to live life to the fullest. After graduating from the scientific high school in Avezzano and graduating from Sapienza University in Rome, she began working as a consultant in the management of a communications company. She had always been linked to the convent of San Francesco and was part of the OFS, in addition to actively participating in the numerous activities of her municipality.

A congenital disease then forced her to concentrate on treatment. As the mayor of Cut the cod Vincenzo Giovagnorio, had to undergo a lot of 22 interventionsincluding three open-heart surgeries. Last May 19th he underwent a first transplant at the Niguarda in Milan, but the organ inexplicably did not leave and on June 12th it therefore received a new heart. Initially things seemed to be going well, but in a short time the situation worsened. Until yesterday, when the 43-year-old passed away forever.

Countless and heartbreaking are the messages of condolence that have filled the web, but even more moving is a message that Laura herself, some time ago, shortly before entering intensive care, wrote to her husband Pietro Guidajournalist and founder of local newspapers AbruzzoLive And MarsicaLive. These were his words: