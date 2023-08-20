I’ll steal your life: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Sunday 20 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 I will steal your life, a 2020 thriller film directed by Alexandre Carrière with Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz, Erica Anderson, John Andrews, Jasmine Asha, Brianna Barnes, L. Fernando Becerra Sánchez, Manny Benda. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After losing her mother in an accident, a teenage girl and her father welcome an orphaned distant cousin into their home. Hoping to take over her new family, the newly arrived girl hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never got to attend.

I’ll steal your life: the cast

We have seen the plot of I will steal your life, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Yvonne Zima

Mark Lutz

Erica Anderson

John Andrews

Jasmin Asha

Brianna Barnes

L. Fernando Becerra Sanchez

Manny Benda

Streaming and TV

Where to see I’ll steal your life on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 20 August 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.