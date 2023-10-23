Putin condemned in German the attacks on former German Chancellor Schröder

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented in German on attacks in Germany on former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, including the reluctance of German politicians to sit next to him. A fragment of the interview was published in his Telegram channel by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian leader recalled the situation in the Canadian Parliament, when deputies honored an SS veteran. He called the incident a “disgraceful act” and warned the German authorities about the consequences of “distance” from the ex-chancellor.

What I’m trying to say is that the further you get from Schröder, the closer you get to Anthony Rothe, the head of the Canadian Parliament who is a Nazi sympathizer. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He repeated this phrase in German. Putin also expressed confidence that there are “many decent people” in Germany and that he will be heard.

Schröder was not seated next to Scholz and Steinmeier

Previously, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was not seated next to the current head of government Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The incident occurred at a ceremony in honor of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s unification. It was reported that the government’s protocol service ensured that he did not end up in the same frame with the Prime Minister and President of the Federal Republic of Germany. In addition, Schröder was placed in the hall so that not many leading politicians would pass by him.

In May, Schröder was not invited to the anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), of which he is a member. The reason was the ex-chancellor’s visit to the Russian Embassy on May 9.

As long as he is as close to a warmonger and aggressor as was evident during his visit to the Russian embassy last week, we have nothing to talk about Kevin Kuhnert General Secretary of the SPD of Germany

The Bild newspaper was also outraged by Schröder’s appearance at a gala reception organized by the Russian Embassy on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Journalists described the presence of the ex-chancellor at the event as “celebration in bad company.”

The former German chancellor did not deny friendship with Putin

Criticism of Gerhard Schröder arose, among other things, because of his friendship with Vladimir Putin. The former German chancellor admitted that he is friends with the Russian president. According to him, he will not deny this, despite the attacks. The ex-chancellor also pointed out that relations with some party members had deteriorated. At the same time, he noted that this will not affect his position.

See also Unicredit, € 1,430 corporate award for bankers Hostility and criticism are not so painful that they will change my mind Gerhard Schröder ex-chancellor of Germany

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Germany should be proud of people like Schröder. The Russian leader pointed out that the former chancellor, during discussions of political issues, always “put the interests of the German economy and the German state at the forefront.”

Gerhard Schröder was chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and then worked for Russian companies, from which he left last year. He was reproached for his connections with Russia. In the summer of 2022, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.