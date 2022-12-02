Qatar.- Last Wednesday, December 30, the World Cup dream for the Mexican team ended in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is why it has been done viral on social media the case of a Mexican who got into debt with thousands of pesos to be able to travel to the Asian country so that in the end Mexico will be eliminated in the group stage.

Despite the two balls that entered the Saudi goal, the tricolor had to say goodbye to the fields of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by not favoring the combination and sum of goals in his group.

And it is that, despite the fact that the Mexican selected managed to put two balls into the goal of the selection of Saudi Arabiaone more was needed to be able to go to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As expected, the reactions of disappointment, sadness and anger on the part of the fans of the tri did not wait. Such is the case of an Internet user who showed his suffering when he realized that he got into debt with thousands of pesos to go see the Mexican team play on the Qatari courts, so that in the end he did not even qualify for the round of 16. final.

It was through the social network TikTok where the user identified as Ángel Soy Yo published a video in which he revealed how much the trip to Qatar cost him, revealing that he had to ask for a loan of 100 thousand mexican pesos to be able to be present at the meetings of the tri.

But why did he go to the World Cup? According to what was stated by the content creator, he decided to travel to the Asian country after a company contacted him to allegedly sponsor him so that he could be present at the soccer fair.

“A brand spoke to me and said ‘we want to sponsor influencers so they can go to the World Cup, but they need to have their ticket.’ So, I buy the ticket with my savings,” said Ángel.

It was in this way that the tiktoker was encouraged to request a loan of 100,000 pesos, since the company had agreed to deposit 70,000 pesos in cryptocurrencies so that he could pay for accommodation, food and others in Doha. However, the brand did not fulfill what it promised.

“Since the money didn’t fall, I said: ‘I go to the bank, take out a loan and when they deposit me, I pay almost the entire debt and I no longer have interest.’ I asked for a loan of 100,000 and they do give it to you, but with a lot of interest and I am more indebted than people with Elektra, ”he explained.

However, despite owing more than 100,000 pesos and the fact that Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the netizen was optimistic, because at least He was able to live the experience of being in the sports fair of FIFA.

“I have a huge debt, 100,000 pesos plus interest, but, well, returning to Mexico I’ll see how I pay it off, but the experience of a World Cup will never take away from me,” he remarked.

netizens react

As expected, the series of videos uploaded to TikTok where Ángel tells how he ended up in debt with thousands of pesos for going to the 2022 World Cup went viral in a short time, managing to gather millions of views and hundreds of “likes”.

In the comment box, netizens did not miss the opportunity to leave their best jokes and memes, although there were those who asked him to say what was the mark that he did not meet.

“Indebted, but in Qatar,” commented one TikTok user.