One Tuesday afternoon when two friends were going to smoke some joints at the house of one of them, it ended in the worst way imaginable. At eight o’clock in the evening of May 23, there was nothing to presage that, a few hours later, in the early morning of the following day, one of them would end up beaten, with a crushed finger and his penis crushed by pliers.

For two hours, the 30-year-old victim, a resident of Alcantarilla, was tortured and held, along with two other people, until the five kidnappers, three men and two women, obtained money that they claimed for an alleged robbery of a marijuana plantation they had in a house in the Murcian district of Nonduermas. The National Police put an end to the nightmare, when the man managed to call 091 in an oversight of his kidnappers, and the agents arrested them.

The victim was that afternoon in May at a friend’s house, in the Murcian district of El Palmar, consuming marijuana. Around 8:00 p.m., his partner received a call from his brother-in-law, AJ: “Come to my house with your friend and we’ll continue smoking.”

It got dark for the victim when they put a towel over her head and put a rag over her mouth so that the screams could not be heard.

The two friends decided to move their belongings and drove to the house, located in Nonduermas, where AJ lived with his mother, her partner (a Moroccan man) and his sister (the partner of the victim’s friend). Upon arrival, they opened the door and greeted each other. There was nothing suspicious. It was common for them to get together to share joints. They had done it before.

But when they entered the dining room of the house, they saw an acquaintance, a citizen of Colombian origin, sitting on the sofa, crying and his face completely swollen from the blows he had received. “Your friend has already sung: it was you,” the Moroccan, boyfriend of the owner of the house, told them. As soon as he finished pronouncing that sentence, he launched a punch to the jaw of one of the newcomers.

“It was the one in red!” Shouted the bruised South American on the sofa seat and pointing to the victim, who was wearing a red shirt. After that accusation, an avalanche of blows, threats and insults was unleashed towards the neighbor of Alcantarilla.

The owner of the house attacked him with a stick and hit him on the head and body, while saying “Bastard!”, according to the statement offered by the victim to the agents at police stations, since which THE TRUTH has had access to.

But the key to the case was the arrival on the scene of a friend of the woman’s partner, Mohamed, another Moroccan citizen. It was this person who supposedly bore the brunt of the acts of torture that were to take place at the home. This man approached the complainant and put the tip of a large machete to his neck: “And what if I stick it in and cut off your ear? What if I kill you?” He told her. The threats did not end there: «You will have a father, mother, sister. Today I kill them and tomorrow I am in Morocco », he warned her.

“The grass is going to come out,” shouted the Moroccan citizen who had put the knife to his neck. Immediately afterwards, and seeing that the victim did not provide him with any information about the stolen marijuana crop, he took him to the end of a corridor and sat him down in a chair.

The victim was made at night when they placed a towel that covered his head. They also put another rag in his mouth, so that the screams that he was going to launch due to the blows he was receiving could not be heard. She didn’t know what object it was, because she didn’t see it, but it was similar to a stick. There were also punches.

The torture reached its peak when Mohamed asked the owner of the house for a pair of pliers. “The grass is going to come out,” she said. With that tool she squeezed a finger of one hand. Seeing that he wasn’t getting the information she wanted, she dropped his pants. She grabbed her penis “squeezing very hard, while she said to him: I’ll rip it off! Is it worth it to tear it off?”, the victim told the national police officers.

A saving oversight



All this martyrdom lasted about 20 minutes. But it did not end until two hours later, when the victim offered her kidnappers a thousand euros that she had kept in her house. Mohamed and AJ got into a car with the victim. Once they were inside the building, he gave them the money: “Okay, but you come with us for a few more days, until the issue is resolved.” The victim hesitated, she feared for her life. She knew that those days would not come and when they were leaving the house, she took advantage of an oversight to close the door of the house and leave the attackers in the street. She called 091, the National Police.

“You are dead. We will come every day. Is it worth it?” Mohamed yelled at him from outside. Minutes later several police patrols arrived. They saw the kidnappers leave and talked to the victim. The policemen accompanied him to a medical center in Alcantarilla, where they assented to him regarding the injuries he had.

Once they were informed of the kidnapping and torture for the alleged dumping of drugs, and knowing that two other people could still be kidnapped, numerous teams surrounded the house. The agents arrested the five involved and found that the detainees were no longer in the house.

Agents of the Judicial Police Group and the Sewer Scientific Police conducted a search of the home and found two air conditioners, two extractors, eight lights and seven fans on the upper floor. It was the installation of the marijuana plantation that had been harvested, the origin of everything that happened. In addition, they found a knife, two batons, a penknife and pliers, supposedly used during the torture.