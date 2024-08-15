According to the Morata housekeeper, the couple had been in crisis for some time, but there was no betrayal

The world of football and fashion were shocked by the news that has been making the rounds on social media in recent days: Alvaro Blackberry and Alice Campelloafter seven years of marriage and four children, have decided to separate. An unexpected decision, which has left many fans in disbelief, especially considering the image of a happy and loving couple that they have always shown to the public.

The end of the marriage between Morata and Campello: they had already been in crisis for over a year according to their housekeeper

The Spanish footballer and the Italian influencer have been an example of complicity and mutual love for years. However, as revealed by a source close to the couple, the crisis had been simmering under the surface for about a year and a half.

New light has been shed on the affair by recent statements from an employee of the former couple, who wanted to clarify some aspects of the separation. During an interview with the Spanish television program TardeARthe housekeeper explained that there was no betrayal or third party involved in the breakup, thus denying any such speculation. She stated, emphasizing how their bond was authentic and deep:

“They remain a couple with strong empathy, who understand each other and who loved each other very much”

However, the same employee admitted that she did not know the exact reasons that led Alvaro and Alice to make this difficult decision. Another source close to the couple suggested that the difficulties could be linked to Alice Campello’s constant need to adapt to her husband’s life, often far from her family of origin. The journalist Andrea Herrerobrings to light a crucial aspect of the crisis:

“It was hard for Alice to constantly adapt to her life, she missed her family.”

The misunderstandings and the difficulty linked to the nomadic life imposed by Morata’s career, which led him to move to various European cities, may have played a decisive role in putting the couple’s solidity to the test. Despite the strong love that united them and the happy moments they spent together, it seems that these difficulties have made the continuation of their marriage.

There separation by Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello reminds us that, behind the glossy images and perfect smiles, even the most apparently happy couples can go through moments of insurmountable crisis. There remains the bitterness for a love story that comes to an end, but also the respect for two people who, despite everything, have chosen to face this new phase of their lives with maturity and awareness, putting the well-being of their four children first.

