Julia Salemi she appeared as a guest on Verissimo, where she was able to talk about her love story with Pierpaolo Pretelli and her pregnancy. Now the showgirl is in her fifth month of pregnancy and has finally revealed the sex of the baby she is carrying.

Here comes this long-awaited revelation.

Verissimo: Giulia Salemi guest of Silvia Toffanin

Julia Salemivery famous showgirl and former Big Brother contestant was a guest on the latest episode of Very truethe program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. The girl had the opportunity to appear on the show to talk about her great love for Pier Paolo Pretelli, life partner he met a few years ago at Big Brother.

The two have been a steady couple for some time and have decided to expand their family, announcing their pregnancy a few months ago. Salemi is in fact at fifth month of pregnancy and couldn’t be happier with his life.

As often happens in this show, the expectant celebrities reveal the sex of their unborn child through videos or surprises that they make to the presenter or that the latter organizes for them. In this case Giulia, already aware of the sex of her child, decided to make a little box for Silvia with inside the shoes of the color of the child’s sex.

Giulia reveals the sex of her baby

Giulia Salemi has therefore decided to seize the opportunity and reveal to Silvia Toffanin what he thinks of her. The girl said she feels great admiration for the presenter Mediasetas they have had the opportunity to share many emotions in the past.

He then admitted that he wanted to share the sex of the baby with her because she is not only a great woman, but also a wonderful mother. A video was then started with several animals and very tender moments, the climax of which occurred when Toffanin opened the little box, revealing how Giulia and Pierpaolo are expecting a little boy.

Obviously this was a very touching moment for everyone and it sealed the beginning of a new adventure for Salemi. She then said that although she has always imagined herself as the mother of a girl, the idea of ​​having a boy also makes her happy, as they are very attached to the maternal figure. For the name we will still have to wait, as Salemi has declared that she wants to give him two, but that she is not yet certain of her final choice.