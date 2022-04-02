The sudden and heartbreaking disappearance of the studio assistant Piero Sonaglia, has shocked many people in the entertainment world. Among these, there is also Maria De Filippi who wanted to publish a moving message to greet him one last time.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The death of man broke the hearts of so many people, especially those who had the opportunity to work with him. Thanks to his way of being, she had managed to be one important presence for everyone.

For Maria De Filippi herself he had become a landmarkespecially in his programs, as they had been working together for a long time now.

The man was not seen much in front of the cameras, but his presence was fundamental behind the scenes. In these last episodes of Men & Women, many have noticed his absence.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The news of his sudden death was made known by the director Roberto Cenci. The latter published a post on Instagram, with the photo of the famous assistant and in the caption he wrote: “Forever with us. Hi Piero! “ However, the cause that led to his death is still unknown.

Since that moment, many celebrities who have known him, have wanted to publish a message. Their purpose is precisely to say goodbye to him one last time and to talk about the report they had.

Maria De Filippi’s message for the death of Piero Sonaglia

The same conductor of Tu Si Que Vales and Men & Women wanted to talk about his ache on social networks. Maria De Filippi for the death of the man, on her profile he wrote:

It really hurts. Your voice, your face, your attentive gaze, your way of being there, the ability to listen. Always striving to try to do the right thing. I started with you. I have always lived my work with you, with your smile and your strong shoulders, ready to bring your team and me first, always safe and sound in port. In the right way, for everyone.

CREDIT: MEDIASET