For the former Mediaset presenter it is a truly painful moment. She has suffered a truly devastating loss and she cannot overcome this moment

It is not an easy time for her, both from a professional point of view and from her private life. She is experiencing a very strong pain. The Mourning for the former Mediaset presenter It’s really unbearable and the presenter is in tears for a loss that touched her deeply. There are no words to explain it.

A very bad news in the last few hours has shocked the beloved TV presenter. She herself wanted to tell the story in her Instagram stories pain felt for the disappearance of a person dear to her.

He did it by posting a photo of himself and saying that everything is happened suddenly. There were no signs that things were going this way. It just shut down suddenly.

The very bad news, which he never wanted to receive, arrived on a hot summer day, that of Thursday 11 July 2024. A really immense sadnesswhich is combined with a suffering that will be difficult to overcome.

The presenter has worked with this person for a very long time and knowing that he is no longer here is such a devastating thing that the presenter had to express her pain on social networkssharing it with his followers.

Mourning for the former Mediaset presenter, who shares her pain on social media

Barbara D’Urso she says she is heartbroken, like many of her colleagues, because she worked alongside this person for a long time, choosing every part of the scenography of her broadcasts. She remembers this collaborator as a very sweet man, who was always by her side, even in the last difficult year after leaving Mediaset.

“Hi Roberto, I will never forget you“, this is how Carmela concludes her post in memory of Roberto Bassaninithe 62-year-old set designer of Afternoon Five who passed away. The man died suddenly from a cerebral hemorrhage.