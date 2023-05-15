For months she was the victim of her ex-partner, who threatened her, tormented her, forced her into forced sexual intercourse. He had come to point a knife at her throat telling her “I’ll have you kidnapped by my Sardinian relatives”. The victim, a thirty-year-old student originally from the province of Viterbo, managed to have her attacker arrested.

The man, his age, originally from Gualdo Cattaneo, had come to enter the woman’s house through the window after climbing onto the terrace. She filmed it terrified and thanks to that video she was able to obtain a restraining order against her. Prohibition of approach which, however, has been violated several times.

He continued to threaten her for some time, until the last attack at the end of last week, following which he was arrested. The student managed to contact a neighbor who alerted the police: he was returning from an evidentiary incident in court during which he had provided the prosecutor with evidence of the violence suffered. Among these, several death and kidnapping threats.