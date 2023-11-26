The Carabinieri of the Aosta station have ordered the arrest of a 18 years old, who for weeks threatened and stalked his underage ex-boyfriend. She had also told her that she would make her end up like Giulia Cecchettin, who died at the hands of her ex, Filippo Turetta.

The girl’s family members, when they realized that the situation had reached this certain point, they decided to stick out one complaint to the police, who ordered the arrest of the young man.

From what has emerged in the last few hours, the 18 year old is during and at the end of the relationship, he threatened, beat and performed psychological violence on the girl, who has approx 17 years.

She herself when she realized that the situation had reached the limit, has decided to close. However, his ex just couldn’t accept the end of that relation.

For this reason he wrote messages to her several times explicit threats and he also stalked her several times. There waited both outside school and also at the bus stop.

He wrote her messages several times: “I’ll make you end up like that one!” He was referring precisely to the crime of Giulia Cecchettinthe 22-year-old who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

The arrest of the 18 year old, after the girl’s complaint

The family members, together with the young woman, when they understood that the situation was more serious than expected, they decided to report everything to the police. The carabinieri of the Aosta station then took action the arrest boy’s.

The 18-year-old is now in the prison of Brissogne. The crimes of which he is accused should be threats and also stalking. In the meantime, the investigators are doing everything they can investigations of the case, to understand how the facts unfolded. In the meantime, the girl is with her family.

Another family man was also arrested, because while he was at home and listening to the news, he offended the memory of Giulia Cecchettin. The wife immediately tried to defend it and he, after hitting her with a punch, also tried to stab her. Now she is in a safe house with her little son, while the man is under arrest.