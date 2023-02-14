“I’ll kill you with a chainsaw”, 46-year-old returns to threaten his ex-wife: arrested on Valentine’s Day

Already convicted of the abuses against his ex-wife, after his release he returned to attacking and threatening her, even sending her a video in which he brandished a chainsaw. A 46-year-old from Lecco has returned to prison on charges of private violence, trespassing and persecutory acts for having continued to persecute his ex-partner despite the judge’s prohibitions.

The man had already been arrested last April for kidnapping and ill-treatment, again against the woman, and was sentenced in the first instance to one year and 3 months. After her release in November, he returned to threaten her, even breaking into her home and attacking her. He also allegedly sent her, via a friend of hers, a video in which he threatened to kill her while she was holding a chainsaw.

After a new complaint from the victim, the 46-year-old was arrested by the Lecco mobile agents on Valentine’s Day.