“I’ll kill a girl on Sunday.” Chiara’s Killer as Lucifer

The tragic death of Chiara, a girl who would have turned 16 in a few days is still shrouded in mystery, even though the killer, a peer of her age, has confessed to the murder. To a relative he had said a few days before that terrible Sunday in the Bolognese hills: “Sunday I will kill a girl”, but he had not taken it seriously. On Monday evening – reads the Corriere della Sera – confessing before the prosecutor of the Bologna Juvenile Court, that little boy who seemed to have no feelings explained that “Chiara wanted to kill herself so much, she told me”.

It is useless – continues the Corriere – to look for a precise motive in his words; there are more reasons, according to what he says, the most powerful of which is all in his mind and is a demon. “For a long time I have been talking to Samael, the angel of judgment. I have also seen him; a tall man of fire”, he specified before saying that “I hear a voice inside” and that voice “sees me posing with the abdominal muscles in evidence and with red eyes. Those red eyes were colored contact lenses used for the sole purpose of resembling Netflix’s Lucifer who, when he gets angry or wants to subdue those in front of him, has his gaze illuminated, in fact, red According to his grandmother, he also mentioned Samael to the psychologist, with whom he had had three or four interviews, then it all became a reality, he left the house and stabbed Chiara.