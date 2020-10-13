US President Donald Trump let his supporters celebrate in the US state of Florida on his return to the election stage after his Covid 19 illness. “I feel so strong,” said Trump on Monday evening (local time) during his approximately one-hour performance in Sanford near Orlando.

As at the weekend, the 74-year-old emphasized that he was now immune. “I’m going to kiss everyone in this audience. I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women (…). I’m just going to give you all a big, fat kiss. ”Florida is a potentially crucial state for the November 3rd presidential election.

Trump’s personal doctor Sean Conley had previously announced that several rapid corona tests on “consecutive days” had been negative for the 74-year-old. In addition to the antigen tests, other laboratory data were also used to determine that the president was no longer contagious. When Trump tested negative for the first time and how often remained unclear. Nor did Conley explain why Trump apparently was not tested with the commonly performed PCR method, which is considered more reliable compared to antigen testing.

Biden criticizes Trump as inconsiderate

Because of his corona infection, which became known at the beginning of October, Trump had to abruptly put his election campaign appearances at airports with the presidential plane as a backdrop on hold. He was treated for three days in a military hospital near Washington. Conley said on Saturday that Trump was no longer contagious. He did not provide any information about test results until Monday.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Trump refrained from wearing a mask on his trip to Florida, as photos from the departure showed. The Republican has extremely rarely shown himself wearing mouth and nose protection in public since the pandemic began. His opponents criticized him as a bad example.

“Normal life, that’s all we want,” Trump said in front of his supporters. He claimed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden would end recovery from the crisis, delay a vaccine and prolong the pandemic. In addition, Biden wants a “draconian, unscientific lockdown” for Florida. In reality, Biden promises to contain the pandemic with a national strategy, following the advice of scientists and health experts in order to protect people. He repeatedly emphasizes the importance of masks.

Biden criticized Trump on Monday not only for his handling of the pandemic as a whole. “His ruthless personal behavior since his diagnosis has been unscrupulous,” said Biden during an appearance in the also contested state of Ohio. “The longer Donald Trump is president, the more ruthless he becomes,” tweeted Biden.

Fauci continues to defend himself against the Trump commercial

Meanwhile, the dispute between Trump’s campaign team and prominent US health expert Anthony Fauci continued. The immunologist made it clear on CNN that he did not want to be used for Trump advertising in the election campaign. The election campaign team should no longer use a commercial for which Fauci’s statements were used without his consent and incoherently. “I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that,” said Fauci.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

He is not a political person and has never supported a political candidate. Fauci warned that if Trump’s campaign team consider using him for further campaign advertising, it could backfire. “You’re doing this against my will,” Fauci told the Daily Beast news site. Campaign advertising is about winning votes. But the harassment of himself could put some voters off, speculated Fauci, who is part of the White House’s coronavirus working group.

The immunologist was also critical of campaign events that Trump wants to hold back from this week: In the coming days, Trump will travel to Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and again to Florida. “We know that this leads to problems,” said Fauci with a view to the gatherings of many people without a mask, as is usual at Trump appearances.

The corona pandemic is still not under control in the USA. In the past seven days, an average of around 50,000 new infections were detected every day. Since the pandemic began, around 7.8 million infections with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen have been detected. More than 21,000 people died after being infected. Even the White House struggled with an outbreak: In addition to Trump, numerous other employees and guests at government headquarters tested positive. (dpa)