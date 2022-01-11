Comedy Club resident Garik Kharlamov, who fell ill with angina and flu on New Year’s holidays, became worse. In his Instagram he posted a photo showing that the comedian was under a drip and admitted that he was not feeling well.

“I have never had a fast here with a temperature of 39.6. This is the first one. What comes to mind at this temperature? Yes, that’s nothing at all, except for a strange desire to post it here, “- signed the frame Kharlamov.

In the comments, Kharlamov was wished to recover by subscribers, as well as stellar colleagues, including showman Maxim Galkin, comedian Azamat Musagaliev, showman Alexander Gudkov, actor Sergei Buzrukov, singer Sophia Tayurskaya, resident of the Comedy Club Alexander Revva and many others.

“Get well, Garik! People should laugh “,” Scary for you “,” Strong health “,” Get well soon! ” The program “Let’s get married!” “Still needs you!”

Earlier Kharlamov said in his blog that he fell ill on the New Year holidays. The comedian also explained that due to illness, he did not publish a video with himself. “Suddenly it turned out that in addition to covid, sore throat and flu remained on the planet. Therefore, the year did not start very well for me, ”wrote Kharlamov. A few hours later, the comedian also published a video in which, with a swollen nose due to a runny nose, he complained of illness.