The crash live on Facebook in Alatri was only the latest episode to hit the headlines. Unfortunately, the tragic accidents that hit the pages of the newspapers are only the tip of the iceberg of situations that every day due to the reckless use of smartphones while driving put our lives at risk, even breaking them in the most horrible way, as on the occasion of the death of little Manuel, hit together with his mother in Casal Palocco by an SUV driven by a YouTuber engaged in a social challenge. Looking at a screen for about 7 seconds, just long enough to read a message or check a notification, at the modest speed of 50 kilometers per hour is equivalent to moving forward over 100 meters with your eyes closed. A widespread behavior that concerns not only criminals who decide to film their race live to get a few likes or shares, but also each of us who often underestimate the mortal risk that even brief inattention to driving can always represent.

Precisely for this reason it is essential to send clear and unequivocal signals. This behavior must be stopped and considered for what is a serious crime that deserves the highest sanction. In this sense, the opportunity offered by the calendar of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday 20th was unrepeatable. The law for the equalization of nautical homicide to road homicide could become the instrument to adapt our penal code to this growing phenomenon, and consider the use of the smartphone while driving a vehicle or vessel as an already existing aggravating circumstance. foreseen for the state of intoxication and the use of drugs. Yet the record majority for the establishment of new crimes voted against, as it had already done in June, the Democratic Party’s proposal, convincingly supported by all the opposition.

Why? Wasn’t combating this phenomenon among the objectives declared by the Government with the change to the highway code announced just Monday?

Because the fast and furious minister, when it comes to tightening financial penalties, then reverses when it comes to including reference to such dangerous behavior in the penal code. Probably surveys in hand, taking such widespread behavior head-on, asking for collective responsibility, giving this serious crime an adequate punishment means risking losing support rather than gaining it.

We will discuss the merits of the Government’s other proposals when they arrive in Parliament, but this first opportunity is not a good sign at all. Road safety cannot be bluffed, we must act with structural interventions: truly support the victims and their families who often remain alone despite a large portion of the CAR TPL must be allocated directly to them, help local administrations to make our roads more safe with adequate resources and tools, use new technologies to the fullest even by overturning the current paradigm and providing, for example, that the settings that can automatically block the use of the smartphone while moving for those who are driving are mandatory by default. Without checks, without prevention, without education and training starting from school on the actual dangers linked to speed and inattention and above all without the courage to face even the most difficult battles head-on, those that save lives even at the cost of causing the loss of some vote, the war that we must fight against the massacre that takes place every day on our roads can never be won.