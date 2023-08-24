“Calenda, imagining for himself the role of the post-war shareholders who had the ambition to lead the popular forces considering them immature for the government, prefers to carve out a role for himself as a Republican Party of the Malfiana memory”





“The reformist center we think of is neither the re-edition of the Dorothean float of the First Republic, nor the third choice after right-wing nationalism and left-wing radical populism. For this we need a political force that takes up at the same time the concept of balance and maturity of government combined with a reform process to free Italy from the shoals it has slipped into”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it Enrico Borgoparent company of Italia Viva in the Senate.

Is the divorce between Italia Viva and Action now final?

“On the political level, the declarations are no longer counted and the choices adopted by Azione are precise. Faced with our proposal aimed at identifying the next European elections as a moment of synthesis of all Italian reformists, he decided to take a different path. Beyond the cloying reconstructions, or the personal aspects, the political point remains. We believe that a reformist center must be created, open to the contribution of many. Calenda, imagining for himself the role of post-war shareholders who had the ambition to lead the popular forces considering them immature for the government, prefers to carve out a role from the Republican Party of the Malfiana memory. But the times when votes are weighed and not counted are over. In any case, we will certainly discuss it in the returning groups”.

Does Matteo Renzi have a centrist project?

“Let’s understand the concept. The reformist center we think of is neither the re-edition of the Dorothean float of the First Republic, nor the third choice after right-wing nationalism and left-wing radical populism. For this we need a political force that takes up at the same time the concept of balance and maturity of government combined with a reform process to free Italy from the shoals where it has slipped. Binding us to a political and historical path. The Spanish philosopher Jose’ Ortega y Gasset said that man has no nature, but only history. If we recover the sense of our historical dimension, we realize that Italy was great when the best reformisms (the popular Catholic one, the liberal-democratic one, the reformist socialist one) cooperated with each other. Today the reformists are fragmented within a political framework which, however, is no longer that of the Second Republic. And if we want to have a vision of the future, we must recover the historical dimension and restore a voice and role to political cultures. In a dynamic and innovative way, not stale and repetitive. This is the path of the reformist centre, to give Italy an opportunity again. And to those who say we are unrealistic, I reply that Blair, Obama, Clinton were reformists who governed from the center, as Macron or Biden are today. And we don’t give up on the idea that the Italian future is only among the Cisalpine followers of Madame Le Pen or Jean Luc Melenchon”.

