A little over a month ago, the beloved American actress passed away Shannen Doherty. The woman has left a great void in many people, first of all her mother. It is she who has decided to carry on a project that will make this icon of cinema live forever.

Mother and daughter

Here’s what Rosa decided to do in memory of her daughter.

Remembering Shannen Doherty

The July 13, 2024 It was a very sad day for all lovers of the world of cinema and TV series as the very talented actress passed away forever Shannen Doherty. The woman passed away after a long illness, a breast cancer which hit her in 2015.

Rose and Shannen

She fought for a long time, but in the end evil got the better of her, who however will continue to live in the I remember of all her fans. In fact, we remember her for her role as Brenda in Beverly Hills 90210 and for that of Piper in Witches.

Among the many commitments of the American interpreter there is also a podcast in which the woman addressed very important issues that have to do with health and everyday life. This is called Let’s Be Clear and what we want to talk about now is precisely the destiny of this project.

The actress’s mother’s choice

In this regard, the actress’s mother, Rose Doherty, decided to make a very important revelation just a few hours ago. He decided to talk about his daughter, the projects he still had to complete and his podcast. Here’s what he said. Shannen Doherty and her mother This podcast meant a lot to Shannen because it allowed her to tell her story and her truth. There have been so many stories, lies, and confusion over the years. She said she wanted to do this for the many people who have supported her over the years and who have stood by her. She wanted to give them the opportunity to know what her life was really like.

The woman then took charge of her daughter’s podcast, thanking everyone for their support of the family and announcing some great news. Rosa said that from now on she will be the one to carry on this podcast, precisely because she wants to make a gift to his Daughter who really cared a lot about this project. We can’t help but send her our best wishes congratulations.