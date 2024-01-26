“I'll commit femicide, I'll make you end up like Giulia Cecchettin!” Man arrested in the Caserta area for mistreatment of his wife

The Carabinieri of the province of Salerno have ordered the arrest of a man who for years threatened and beat his wife, even in front of their child. In the last period he had also told her that he would make her end up like Giulia Cecchettin.

The 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her father last November 11th ex boyfriend Filippo Turetta. Giulia had gone out with him, because they had remained friends, but he didn't accept her decision close their story.

This woman's story actually started from 2020. When the husband started to become violent. She was forced to suffer beatings and threatsnearly every day.

The Carabinieri of the station Villa Literno, which is located in the province of Caserta, after discovering the family situation, they started all the investigations of the case.

Precisely from the investigations it emerged that the husband had already been 2020 he had violent behavior towards the woman. He also told her that if she reported him, he told her that she would put an end to his life.

The wife, tired of going through all this, decided to tell everything to the police, who started routine investigations. They found out that mom had been experiencing it all since at least July 2020.

Once the man was arrested, he told his wife that he would end up like Giulia Cecchettin

The husband did not stop to threaten the woman, even while the woman was present little son got from her. In the last period he had also come to say to her:

“I'll commit femicide, I'll make you end up like Giulia Cecchettin!” This is the sentence reported by the Carabinieri themselves, who have investigated on the matter.

Seeing how the events unfolded, they made arrangements for the husband the arrest. Now he finds himself locked up in the prison of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. He appears to be under investigation for the crimes of family abuse and personal injury.